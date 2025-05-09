Kevin Ryan Stable Tour: Guide to his 2025 team

Adam Ryan talks us through some of the yard's leading hopes for 2025 including ten two-year-olds.

Against The Wind Always held in high regard but he had to learn how to race last year. He had a good level of form but we felt he would only improve at threeand he certainly showed that at Thirsk, winning well on his return. We have the Palace of Holyrood House handicap at Royal Ascot in our thoughts. Ain't Nobody Did great to win at the Royal meeting last season and really shaped like a six furlongs horse later in the campaign. We were delighted with his run in the Pavilion at Ascot and he is sure to come on for that run. He holds an entry in the Commonwealth Cup and could well go for another trial before then. Aleezdancer Been a star throughout the years and looks as well as ever. His season very much depends on the ground conditions as he is a far better horse in testing ground. He may well run at Newcastle as he is ready to go.

American Style Looked like a horse who should improve at three and he has already proven that. He dug deep to make a winning return before a big run at Newmarket last time out. Looks to be one for the big three-year-old handicaps and is on an upward trajectory. Apiarist He has thrived on the all-weather where he has really matured in his races. Strong traveller with a good turn of foot which should be suited to the big summer handicaps. He wants decent or quicker ground and could be aimed for the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot. Bergerac Another grand servant who has been a really fun horse through the years. He is back down to his last winning mark and should be competitive again this season in all the usual sprints, possibly starting with York’s Dante meeting. Dark Moon Rising Been largely consistent throughout the last nine months and enjoyed a good all-weather campaign. Loves a strong gallop which the big handicaps offer and will likely head to York’s Dante meeting where there are a couple of options, as he is equally affective over ten furlongs or a mile-and-a-half. Fox Journey New to the yard and he had some good quality form for Sir Michael Stoute. He's been gelded over the winter and obviously we are learning about him but he looks on a fair mark on old form. Grand Grey Another new recruit to the yard and had some good pattern form over in France. We were delighted with his run in the Abernant, which was going to give us a good measure of him for the season ahead. Has proven to be a pattern performer and holds a few entries in Group sprints as well as at Royal Ascot. Hammer The Hammer Expensive Breeze-up buy for a good friend, Brendan Macdonald, who has supported the yard for many years. Always held in high regard and he has really shown that in his last few runs. He has a lot of natural speed, as you saw at Chester from a wide draw, but can maintain it and quicken off it. Obviously the handicapper will dictate where we go next but the Palace of Holyrood House would be the race if we are not forced out of it.

Hammer The Hammer routs his rivals

Hi Royal It was only a couple of years ago he was placed in two Guineas, which shows his class. We were delighted with his run in the Thirsk Hunt Cup and that can act a nice confidence boost to build upon for the rest of the season. Inisherin He was electric in the Commonwealth Cup last year and we are really looking forward to seeing him back in action this season. He had a lot thrown at him last year in a short space of time going from a novice to a Guineas and then into the sprint program. We were delighted with him physically over the winter and his program is mapped out for him with the top races, the Duke Of York a possible starting point. Marharba The Champ He ran a lot better than the bare result at Pontefract on his return, where it was quite a messy race regarding the pace angle. He loves a strong gallop to aim at and has great form at York so could well go back there for the Dante meeting. Effective over ten ten furlongs and mile-and-a-half and enjoys a quicker surface. Room Service Rated 109 now thanks to his win in the Wentworth so it does limit options to start with. He took time to get rolling in his races last year and at Doncaster it was the last half furlong which was his best. We are looking to step him up to seven furlongs, which will tell us where we are going to go for the rest of the season. We have had to be patient as he does enjoy a little juice in the ground. Sergeant Wilko Developed into a very good sprinter last year and ran well on his return at Leicester. The ground was just too lively for him that day but he is one for the top sprints when he gets a little give in the ground. Vantheman Another who had a fine three-year-old campaign and developed into a nice sprinter. We really wanted to try him over six furlongs and he ran well at Newmarket but the softer ground possibly just stretched him on his first run back (replay below). Will drop back in trip for York next week but wouldn’t rule out a sharp six at some stage this season, with the big handicaps his target.

Venture Capital He has got faster and faster as he has matured. His class and ability got him through last time out at Ripon where he didn’t really enjoy the track and the ground was lively enough for him. Looks a talented sprinter but we will be only running him on ground that suits from now on. Volterra Very talented but he was a weak two-year-old and was still a work in progress last year. Did well to win at Ascot on his final start and that performance gives the impression that he is a potential pattern horse. Looks a more mature horse now and has really strengthened up, but he will have to take the step up in class.

Washington Heights wins the Abernant last year

Washington Heights We've been very happy with his two runs this season so far. He is a great syndicate horse as he takes his owners to all the right meetings and give 100% in all his races. Holds an entry in the Temple Stakes as well as the King Charles III, which we will discuss with Simon Turner before making any plans. We Never Stop Had a great all-weather campaign and rounded it off with a big prize on finals day. Has a lot of speed but shows a great attitude too which bodes well for the season ahead as he will taking in the top sprint handicaps.

Two-year-olds Ameeq He is a sharp son of Mehmas and was due to run but just got a little fright in the stalls at Thirsk, which is understandable for youngsters. There is a race at Beverley next week which he will be aimed at. Big Fun Quite a stocky Showcasing colt who always looked as though he would need to start over six furlongs. Has done well and is ready to run. Duballet The first foal from Glass Slippers, who was star for us. He probably wasn’t ready when the sales came round but has done well ever since coming into the yard. We will let him tell us when he is ready to run. Full Gas We have had success with the stallion (Bungleinthejungle) and he is a typical type from the sire. Looks likely to be starting out within the next few weeks. Kilfrush Desert Very pleased with her debut run and she was given a lovely, educational ride. She took time to find her feet but raced the right way round. The form of the race looks very strong and we will look for a similar race in the next few weeks.