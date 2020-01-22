Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Wednesday January 22

The Stuart Williams-trained grey is a previous winner at the Sunbury circuit, and returns off the back of a third career success at Chelmsford three weeks ago.

There was plenty of merit in that performance, because he raced keenly early on but still had enough in the tank to quicken smartly and win a shade cosily by half a length.

A 4lb rise puts Revolutionise on a career-high mark of 83, but he is plainly improving and can strike gold again in the 32Red Handicap.

Sporting Life tips:

KEMPTON: 4.30 Haraz, 5.00 Royal Castle, 5.30 Lottie Marie, 6.00 Badrah, 6.30 Barking Mad, 7.00 Revolutionise, 7.30 Bridgewater Bay, 8.00 Atletico.

Market Movers:

18.30 – London Calling 9/2 from 8/1

20.00 – Full Intention 2/1 from 9/2