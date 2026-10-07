Kempton call off opening jumps fixture due to fast ground

The Listed Panoramic Hurdle Race due to be staged at the Sunbury venue has been rescheduled, however, and will be run at Carlisle on Thursday October 22 instead.

Last week The Jockey Club announced the abandonment of Exeter's opening fixture next Thursday and the Devon track's second meeting initially scheduled for Tuesday October 20 has also already fallen by the wayside.

Regarding Kempton, a statement from The Jockey Club on Wednesday afternoon read: "Despite continued irrigation being applied to the tracks since the end of June, the prolonged period of dry weather and warm temperatures has meant that we are unable to achieve the safe ground conditions required for jump racing.

"While we are disappointed to lose the fixture, we are pleased to confirm that the Panoramic Hurdle Race (Class 1) (Listed Race) will be transferred to Carlisle Racecourse and run at its current value (£50,000) on Thursday October 22."

An update on the situation at Exeter was also provided.

"Unfortunately, there has been no significant rainfall in recent weeks at Exeter Racecourse and with insufficient rain in the forecast it is necessary to also cancel the second fixture of the season, Best Mate Beginners Chase Day, scheduled for Tuesday October 20," it said.

"All general admission ticket holders for the cancelled fixtures will receive an automatic refund. Our teams will contact hospitality guests directly to discuss arrangements."