Exeter lose opening meeting and Wincanton card moved to Market Rasen as dry weather continues

The Jockey Club said with limited watering capacity and very little rain in the forecast, conditions are unlikely to improve sufficiently to provide safe ground for racing.

The British Horseracing Authority have confirmed that additional fixtures will take place on that day at Fontwell and Perth while Wincanton's fixture on October 25th has been transferred to Market Rasen.

Further updates and changes are expected with Kempton's fixture on Sunday 18th October also in doubt. Conditions are not fit for jumps racing there at present and alternative options for staging the races elsewhere are being explored.

Tom Byrne, BHA Head of Racing and Betting, said: “The challenges facing Jump racecourses and participants continue with limited rain falling across the country. We have taken the opportunity to replace Exeter with a fixture at Fontwell Park, as well as adding an extra fixture into the programme at Perth to make use of their track following their summer season. We expect both tracks to be able to offer ground on the easier side of good.