Kelso Go North results and replays: double brings up 150 winners for Lucinda Russell

Leloopa (22/1) won the £100,000 Ladbrokes Herring Queen Series Final Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Kelso on Saturday.

Jockey Tom Broughton was wearing the colours of the Paddy Brennan Racing Syndicate aboard Leloopa who was the Fergal O'Brien second string. The perceived first string Northern Air took the field along for most of the two miles but weakened on the final turn, slightly hampering favourite Surrey Belle who failed to pick up. Somerset raider Walkadina was briefly in front before being passed by eventual third Game Colours and Leloopa who moved through powerfully on the outside. Sunset Hill made ground from off the pace but never threatened Leloopa who survived a blunder at the last to win by eight lengths with the field well strung out behind. O'Brien has his string in a rich vein of form and was securing this race for a second time having won the previous renewal (2023) with Bonttay. Leloopa was having just her sixth start over hurdles and her second in handicap company having been well held on debut in that sphere in February. Broughton said: "They're always going to go hard in a race like that and our plan was to be halfway. Watching a bit of racing today I was actually really happy with that, especially seeing what the ground was like; it's lovely ground but it is just on the slow side and it's taking a bit of getting. "If you've got a horse that tries and connections that believe in you then everything works out. Paddy didn't complicate it with me, he just said go out and enjoy it and look what happens. "Fergal will be absolutely delighted. He was looking forward to this race, he knew we had two good ones to go in it and I'm glad it's paid off." O'Brien was on duty at Newbury where Siog Geal claimed another valuable mares' prize and his former stable jockey Brennan stepped up for the post-race debrief. "There was big pressure on that race, you can see I cut myself shaving this morning!" he said. "We planned this for such a long time. I'm not a betting man but even I had to have a bet on her when she was 50/1. She'd been planned for this race. At Ludlow [her handicap debut] she needed the run and we knew she'd improve from that. "A big thanks to Finn O'Toole who found her and to Fergal O'Brien and all his team, they produced her......an unbelievable day. The one thing was to bring her some safe today. She's our sixth syndicate horse now and I owe her so much. "Fergal O'Brien has a bunch of jockeys. I love them all so much and I was trying to be fair but Tom Broughton, if I had Kauto Star ever, I'd let him ride him; he's that good. They don't get the chances anymore. The bigger trainers are getting bigger and we're losing too many of the smaller trainers. "Hopefully it's my job to support them. I want to get bigger and I bring so many people back into racing that didn't have horses anymore and I'm buzzing." O'Brien completed a double on the card when Is This For Real (9/1) collared hot 5/4 favourite Kiwi Rush in the Racing Post Go North Jodami Series Final Open National Hunt Flat Race (Series Final). Patrick Mullins had made the trip from Ireland to ride Kiwi Rush for Harry Derham and it looked as though the journey would pay off for much of the straight only for Is This For Real and Liam Harrison, sporting the colours of Tony Bloom, to launch a sustained challenge from a long way back which they maintained to the line. The wining distance was three quarters of a length.

'They went quick and I didn't want any of the early' Lavida Adiva (5/1) cause a minor surprise in the Ladbrokes 'Big-Value You Can Bet On' Mares' Hurdle having been well beaten on soft ground at Ayr a fortnight ago. Wyenot was expected to take the beating in the Listed contest (registered as the Beeswing) and took up the running heading to three out and soon had only Ottizini and Lavida Adiva for company. The latter looked to be travelling by far the best under Brian Hughes though and the pair eased to the front with both rivals under the pump. A slight mistake at the last caused a moment's concern but Lavida Adiva was soon back into her stride and went on to win by nine lengths from Ottizini. Trained by Ruth Jefferson, Lavida Adiva was winning for the third time under Rules on her first attempt over three miles; coincidentally, her Rules debut came at Kelso in a novice hurdle won by the winner of the first race, Cadell (see below). Hughes told ITV Racing: "They went quick early, I dropped back out of it and sat last. "I felt she was unlucky at Market Rasen and that filly came out and was placed in a pattern race. I thought she'd get the three mile well and it was the perfect opportunity to have a go. "Obviously the other horses set off quite quickly and I didn't want any of the early so I just sat off and she slowly jumped her way into it. I was probably in front too sooner than ideal really and then I missed the last. "It's great for Drew and Ailsa [Russell, owners], they've had a bit of unfortunate luck this season, losing a couple of nice horses so it's great this lady is stepping up and taking their spot." Hughes completed a double when partnering Malicash (6/1) for Donald McCain in the novices' hurdle. The race produced a thrilling finish after 6/5 favourite Rocheval crashed out at the second last leaving Malicash and Joecooker in front. Malicash eventually saw off that rival but then faced a strong challenge from Highland Fashion but had just enough fuel left in the tank to prevail by half a length.

Russell double brings up landmark Lucinda Russell's fine start to the Go North Series continued with a one-two in the opening Ladbrokes 'Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing' Handicap Chase. Fresh from saddling three winners at Musselburgh on Friday, Russell's runners continued where they left off in dominating the £35,000 contest which saw only five runners go to post for the three mile two furlong contest. Cadell (15/8 joint-favourite) looked to have the race in safe-keeping after jumping the last only for Patrick Wadge to get a renewed effort from Your Own Story and close to within half a length. It was a second chase win for Cadell in his first season over fences and a return to form having pulled up in the Edinburgh National last time. He was partnered by Alan Doyle who is benefitting from the injury to stable jockey Derek Fox having partnered two of the stables winners at Musselburgh. He told Racing TV that Cadell enjoyed the return to racing in a smaller field, saying: "This lad seems to like a small field. He won at Wetherby in a small field and he actually ran well at Sandown on soft ground, although he finished last of five, and then he went to Edinburgh and he just got lost in there. "He was able to dictate his own gallop for a long way today. Patrick stretched him from three out to two out but his jumping got him back there and he ran on strong to the line. "This track is probably on the sharper side for him. He didn't handle the top bend very well but he was down to a good mark to be competitive and he took advantage of it. "It's a pity Derek got injured but he's a tough man and he'll be back; he's going to be a big loss."

'She's a wee dude' Russell doubled up when Starlyte (12/1) made the best of her way home under Wadge in the Ladbrokes Go North Cab On Target Handicap Hurdle (Series Final) to become her 150th course winner in the process. As the field entered the straight for the final time, the eye was drawn to the favourite I Am Max who appeared to be going best of all but the more patiently ridden Starlyte fairly sprinted around his outside and into a clear lead which she maintained to the line. Imperial Data followed her home with I Am Max third and Ballyfort fourth. The winning distances were four and a quarter lengths and two and three quarter lengths. Starlyte was winning for the third time in four starts and Wadge paid fulsome tribute to the mare, saying: "She maybe doesn't have the most ability in the world but my god she makes up for it with the size of her heart. We had a bit of a struggle last year early on, we couldn't really work her out but we found out when horses pass her she doesn't enjoy it but one day Lucinda came out and said drop her in last and she won that day. "She's just a hardy little horse. She gives everything every day and she's a wee dude." A delighted Russell added: "I said to you earlier I love racing because of the horses and this is the sort of horse that I love. She's only tiny but she's just so brave. We've half-worked out how to ride her, you have to drop her in and let her pass horses; she's phenomenal. She's just so brave and I'm delighted for Patrick. "I'm delighted for the owners, they've just got married. They've been together for years and years but just got married. "I make no bones about it, I love this track. It's had many, many happy memories for me. It's a lovely place, they look after you, they look after the ground and they look after the horses. It's a great track."

