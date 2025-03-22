Newbury review and free video replays

Graham Clark rounds up the action from Newbury on Saturday as Siog Geal won the feature.

Siog Geal scoops mares' pot for Fergal Fergal O’Brien showed just how important it is to have a Plan B after Siog Geal scooped the biggest pot of her career in the BetVictor British EBF “National Hunt” Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Arriving with just a win at Catterick to her name under rules the daughter of Malinas soon added to that when taking a step up to an extended two and a half miles in her stride in the Grade Two test. Entering the home straight still seemingly full of running the 5/2 favourite moved on with the equally strong running Jasmine Bliss alongside long time leader I Am The Moon as the field moved on down to third last. As Jasmine Bliss faded away it was left to Siog Geal to continue to fight off I Am The Moon before being challenged after the last by both La Pinsonniere and Pismo Beach. But try as they might they could not reach Siog Geal, who stuck her neck out in game fashion before scoring by half-a-length O’Brien said: “That is fantastic and we always felt the step up in trip would suit her. “If she had won her bumper at Cheltenham she would have stayed in bumpers, but she didn’t so we decided to go over hurdles. “This race has probably been the plan after she got beat at Windsor. If she had won at Windsor we might have gone to Cheltenham. “If she won there we might have gone to Cheltenham. She got beat at Windsor, but only by four lengths. You need to have a Plan B and C. “We then had to qualify her for this at Market Rasen and the plan came off. She has been fantastic. She has been second at Cheltenham and Aintree. She will stay three miles. And while the win formed the middle leg of an across the card treble for O’Brien, who was also on the mark with Leloopa up at Kelso, it was an important victory for triumphant owners The Good Stock Syndicate. O’Brien added: “It hasn’t gone to plan for Dysart Enos for them or Young Buster, who won a good few for us last year as he has been sick and sorry. “They have been very patient owners. You need to have patience in this job and I hope they feel they were rewarded today. “Like I said to them a while back, I've seen plenty of green shoots with Dysart Enos and she will be back. There is no worry about that. “It was important for all of us. They are good owners and they invest a lot into the sport.” Siog Geal was a 2pt winner for Andrew Asquith's Weekend View column, advised at 6/1 on Tuesday.

O'Brien at the double with Barbour There is still plenty of the current jumps season left to go, however O’Brien already has half an eye on next term with John Barbour, who made light work of his rivals in the John Haine Memorial Novices’ Hurdle. Sent off a 1/3 chance to go one better than on his debut over hurdles at Ludlow the gelded son of Yeats didn’t disappoint his legion of fans from the Old Gold Racing syndicate that had gathered at the track. Although having to do much of the work out in front himself, apart from a brief spell mid race when the free going Lasting Love carted her way to the front, the odds-on chance eventually cruised home by seven and a half lengths. And the victory completed a good day at the office for O'Brien with it forming the third leg of an across the card four-timer along with completing a double for Johnny Burke, who was also successful aboard Siog Geal. O’Brien said: “He is full of ability, but he is very quirky. Finn, who rides him at home ends up chasing after him more than riding him up the hill. “It is not his fault as the horse is just so sharp. Finn just then gives him a pat and gets back on him then pulls his ears and tells him he is a good boy. He has been the making of this horse. “When he won his first bumper for us I was hopeful he would run well, but he looked like he was going to bomb out, but he actually won well and beat some expensive horses. “The next day didn’t really go to plan and he then went to Ludlow, and the way he travelled and jumped was great, but you just need to focus his mind. “Johnny (Burke) does a great job on him as you can’t bully him. I know he has lost his novice status after November next season now, but he is the sort of horse we might look at the Persian War with. “We will run him again though with a penalty as he needs racing and experience, however he has gone and won today and that is all he can do.”

Johns delivers on Kalium

Kalium wins at Newbury

Alan Johns might be making a new name for himself on social media, but he showed he remains fully focused on the day job after booting Kalium back to winning ways. The 35 year old made his sole ride at the Berkshire track a triumphant one aboard the Tim Vaughan-trained gelding in the Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Having bombed out on his handicap debut at Carlisle 47 days ago the son of Gentlewave had something to prove on his first start over two miles and three furlongs. But despite forcing Johns, who was nursing a cold, to sit tight at the second last the 8-1 chance kept finding plenty for pressure before edging out favourite Norn Iron by a head. Johns said: “I was struggling on the drive down here with a cold, but when you get on a horse you get that bit of adrenaline and you just pump yourself up for 10 minutes. “It is only when you cross the line that you remember quite how bad you feel. My missus always calls me a drama queen! “He handles soft ground no problem and I would say he is quite a versatile horse. I would say he wasn’t quite himself the last day and I would forget that run. “That is a much truer running, and is a galloper, and I think he would stay further in time.” “He was all wrong two out and he was quite clever to stand up as I’ve seen plenty of horses tip over in that situation. “From the last he was so game as that is about the longest run in any track in the county, and it felt a long way, but he grinded it out all the way to the line. "Credit to him, and the team at home, as it is nice to get a little Saturday winner."

Skelton lands the loot again Dan Skelton bolstered his chances of securing a first Jump Trainers’ Championship after Kadastral secured a bumper payday in the Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper. The Cokoriko gelding built on the promise shown on his debut at Kempton Park 43 days ago when sauntering clear late on in the extended two mile test. Hitting the front over a furlong out under Harry Skelton victory never looked in doubt for the easy to back 9/2 chance. Although debutant Talk The Talk emerged from out of the pack late on his efforts fell someway short with Kadastral only needing to be kept up to his work to score by three and a quarter lengths to collect the £59,010 first prize. Skelton said: “There was him and a nice horse that won on debut called Bossman Jack, but he wanted it much softer whereas this one was always going to appreciate going on a bit better ground at this point in his life. “He is a good horse and he has improved I think since Kempton Park. I think the ground that day was just soft enough for him. I wouldn’t say he got outbattled, but his run came to an end a bit on that soft ground. He is a big horse and he probably went a bit weak that day. “I thought he would run well, but I didn’t necessarily think he would win. Coming here today I was quietly confident he would run a fair race as the ground was better and the track was more suitable. “He hit the front a long way out and I thought ‘crikey this is a long way from home’, but he was good. “He would start over hurdles next season over two miles and we would go up in trip if it was appropriate. He is really a chaser. I can see us aiming for some nice hurdle races without going crazy unless he just keeps beating everyone. “I would love to see him over a fence in two seasons' time. He is a nice one to have on the team. “We have had a slow enough week as we haven’t run much with the ground changing so to go slot 60,000 grand in your sky rocket is lovely.”