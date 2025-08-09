Keeneland Phoenix Stakes report and replay: Power Blue springs surprise

There was a major shock in the Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh as Power Blue comprehensively reversed Railway Stakes form with the 1/4 favourite True Love.
The Amo Racing-owned colt was five-and-three-quarter lengths adrift of Aidan O’Brien’s filly over course-and-distance last month but was in front of her when the tempo increased two out.
It still looked as though True Love would pick her up when Ryan Moore got to work but the market leader hung to her right and unable to make significant inroads.
She did get within half-a-length but the jockey lost his reins briefly and the filly floundered in the closing stages, going down by a length-and-a-half.
It completed a big day for the winning owners, jockey David Egan and trainer Adrian Murray following Bucanero Fuerte’s victory in the FBD Hotels And Resorts Phoenix Sprint Stakes.
The winning trainer told Racing TV: "It's an unbelievable day, unbelievable. The two horses looked amazing today and I said to Robson (Aguiar) coming down today that this horse has got bigger and stronger. He's improved all year.
"He was entitled to take his chance today. He's never run a bad race, he had a brilliant run at Ascot and I'm very, very happy with him. Wherever he turns up he never lets us down. A furlong out I didn't think the filly was going to get to him. She was coming under pressure and he wasn't, he was travelling within his comfort zone. It's absolutely brilliant."
Amo chief Kia Joorabchian was understandably savouring the moment too.
"To be honest I'm lost for words at the moment and I don't usually get lost for words," he beamed. "That was incredible. Robbie (Robson Aguiar) loved the horse. They've done an unbelievable job with him. His last run after Royal Ascot, Robbie and Adrian said don't judge him today. He was sick and was coughing and not 100%. This guy is something special.
"When I bought him Robbie said 'we're going to win the Phoenix Adrian and I with this colt and then we're going to the Breeders' Cup' so they had the plan even then! We had two in the race and we were expecting the other one to go and get a little more forward but Power Blue is like Bucanero Fuerte, he loves to be right up there. I think we put a very, very, good filly out of her stride early on and I think that's what probably managed to get us through the line.
"I said at the beginning of the year we were going to have a better end of the season. Our horses are going to come good midway through, we always knew it was going to be a tough one and to win a Group Three with Bucanero and a Group One with this fellow is a magical day. It's why we're here, why dreams come true."
