Currragh Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action at the Curragh where Bucanero Fuerte won the big sprint and Aidan O'Brien had a big juvenile double.

Fuerte too quick for Sprint rivals Bucanero Fuerte was too good for his rivals in the Group Three FBD Hotels And Resorts Phoenix Sprint Stakes. Amo Racing’s charge, sent off at 11/2, was racing for the first time since winning at Naas in May and was always travelling sweetly on the front-end. David Egan asked him to win his race passing the furlong pole and the four-year-old soon settled maters, hitting the line hard and a length-and-a-quarter in front of My Mate Alfie. Kind Of Blue (17/2) ran his best race of the season in third.

Egan told Racing TV: "To think he was covering mares only a couple of months ago is astonishing. It's a great training performance by Adrian (Murray), Robson (Aguiar) and the whole team there. It's a real feat. "He obviously had a bit of a setback when travelling over to Royal Ascot as he did the year previously too so obviously doesn't travel over that well but he showed plenty of speed today and hit the line strong. It was brilliant. I was really happy after a furlong. He pinged the gates, its as fast as he's ever jumped, and he left the gates really cleanly and I thought I got two lengths out of them. "I got an uncontested lead and I was in second gear most of the way. When you're riding a horse like him who's in such a rhythm throughout you know you can send them on approaching the two and he's going to hit the line really strong. It was brilliant. Maybe something like the Flying Five could be next for him."

Diamond Necklace makes an impressive winning debut

Big juvenile double for Ballydoyle team Aidan O’Brien saddled a notable two-year-old double at the Curragh on Saturday. Diamond Necklace was leg two in the Grand Hotel Malahide Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Juvenile Race. The regally-bred filly, who cost 1.7m euros and is a half-sister to Magic Wand, Enemy and Chiquita, was sent off at 9/1 and having been briefly short of room two furlogs out, picked up well to pass stablemate Minerva (5/1) and win by a length-and-a-half. Paddy Power and Sky Bet make the winner 25/1 from 50s for the Betfred 1000 Guineas and the same price from 40s for the Oaks.

The trainer told Racing TV: “She’d been working lovely. We’ve given her plenty of time, she has a lovely pedigree and she’s by St Mark’s Basilica. He didn’t win his maiden for another three weeks. He looked like a two-year-old, everything about him was a two-year-old but he didn’t win his maiden for another three weeks before going on to win the Dewhurst. “We saw what we did from the moment he turned three. For his progeny to do that now means there ahead of even what he was doing. She’s going to be a very exiting middle-distance filly next year and a Fillies’ Mile filly this year.” Mission Central initiated the double when blitzing his rivals in the Audi Naas Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden. Ryan Moore was in the saddle and he was in complete control throughout, the gelded so of No Nay Never, a major disappointment on his racecourse debut at Dundalk in April, thundering clear to win by eight lengths.