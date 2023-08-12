Sporting Life
Bucanero Fuerte - won the Railway Stakes
Bucanero Fuerte - impressive in Phoenix

Keeneland Phoenix Stakes report and replay: Bucanero Fuerte routs rivals

By David Ord
16:48 · SAT August 12, 2023

Bucanero Fuerte ran away with the Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes for Kevin Stott and Adrian Murray.

Carrying the Amo Racing silks, the Railway Stakes winner was facing a rematch with Unquestionable who he beat a short-head on that occasion.

However having been upset in the stalls, Ryan Moore’s mount never seemed happy and was beating a retreat inside the final furlong.

In contrast the winner was engaging top gear and thundered to the line to beat Porta Fortuna by four lengths.

Paddy Power and Betfair cut Bucanero Fuerte to 12/1 from 16s for next season’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 8/1.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

