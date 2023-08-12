Keeneland Phoenix Stakes report and replay: Bucanero Fuerte routs rivals

Carrying the Amo Racing silks, the Railway Stakes winner was facing a rematch with Unquestionable who he beat a short-head on that occasion.

However having been upset in the stalls, Ryan Moore’s mount never seemed happy and was beating a retreat inside the final furlong.

In contrast the winner was engaging top gear and thundered to the line to beat Porta Fortuna by four lengths.

Paddy Power and Betfair cut Bucanero Fuerte to 12/1 from 16s for next season’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Sky Bet were more impressed and go 8/1.