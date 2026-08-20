With specks of mud on his face and his famous Juddmonte silks, Colin Keane smiled like he’d got away with one.

“I could hear the commentator here getting very loud,” he said. “But she felt like she was giving me everything and the line came just in time."

Anna Lisa Balding watched the replay on the big screen. “He’s dropped his rein there,” she said. “I hoped she’d stay on but I wasn’t so sure. She’s done it the hard way but she’s done it. She’s gutsy and she has a huge heart.”

Juddmonte Racing Manager Barry Mahon was in full agreement. “It wasn’t pretty, but she got the job done."

Kalpana. The King George heroine, backed up in the Group 1 Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks on a wet day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Just.

Jim Bolger, the octogenarian, almost spoiled the party with 25/1 chance Sparan Nua, but Kalpana, sent off the 10/11 favourite, hung on by a short head.

Watching the slow-motion replay, it felt even closer than that.