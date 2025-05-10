Kalpana ready for York run in Middleton Stakes at Dante Festival

Connections believe that Group 1 heroine, Kalpana, is returning “stronger” for her four-year-old campaign, which is due to begin on Thursday at York in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies’ Stakes.
The Juddmonte homebred enjoyed a fine 2024 season, culminating with a top-level victory in the British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot in October.
Juddmonte are now considering a similar route for her to the one they plotted for Bluestocking, who last year commenced her campaign with success in the extended mile and a quarter York contest before clinching three Group 1 triumphs.
The Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana is one of 12 fillies and mares to have stood their ground at the latest entry stage for the £150,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire.
Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon said: “That’s been her intended start point for most of the winter. She’s in good form. She’s had a nice break over the winter and she’s been back in Andrew’s since early February. He’s very happy with her and she’s training nicely.
“We thought we started there last year with Bluestocking and obviously it worked out very well with her going on to win the Pretty Polly and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. So, we felt like it would be a good point to start again this season with Kalpana and try to repeat the success of last year.
“She was obviously a very tall filly last year; probably hasn’t grown much three to four. But Andrew definitely feels like she’s got stronger, which is good because she was always a filly a little on the weak side and I think that showed at times last year. So, we feel that she’s a stronger filly this year.”
Thursday is set to be a big day for Juddmonte with their distinctive green, pink and white colours also set to be carried by Nightwalker in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Dante Stakes.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old took third place in the Feilden Stakes, a nine-furlong Listed contest staged at Newmarket last month.
And he was one of 14 colts to remain in York’s £180,000 Group 2, a renowned Derby trial that has served as a stepping stone for eleven subsequent Epsom victors and plenty of classy types besides.
Mahon said: “I think he needed his first run this year in the Feilden. I think John and Thady concentrated on relaxing him over the winter and they felt after the race that maybe they switched him off a little bit too much. He raced very lazily and sleepily in the race and finished well, looking like an extra furlong would suit him. He’s come forward nicely for that run and he’s very much on track for the Dante.
“We’d have to improve a little bit from our first run, which we’re hoping we have done and I think we’ll find out a bit more in the Dante. It looks a strong renewal and he’s a colt we like. Definitely if he acquits himself well, the Epsom Derby would be very much a possible.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org