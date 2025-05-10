Kalpana ready for York run in Middleton Stakes at Dante Festival

The Juddmonte homebred enjoyed a fine 2024 season, culminating with a top-level victory in the British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot in October.

Juddmonte are now considering a similar route for her to the one they plotted for Bluestocking, who last year commenced her campaign with success in the extended mile and a quarter York contest before clinching three Group 1 triumphs.

The Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana is one of 12 fillies and mares to have stood their ground at the latest entry stage for the £150,000 Group 2 on the Knavesmire.

Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon said: “That’s been her intended start point for most of the winter. She’s in good form. She’s had a nice break over the winter and she’s been back in Andrew’s since early February. He’s very happy with her and she’s training nicely.

“We thought we started there last year with Bluestocking and obviously it worked out very well with her going on to win the Pretty Polly and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. So, we felt like it would be a good point to start again this season with Kalpana and try to repeat the success of last year.

“She was obviously a very tall filly last year; probably hasn’t grown much three to four. But Andrew definitely feels like she’s got stronger, which is good because she was always a filly a little on the weak side and I think that showed at times last year. So, we feel that she’s a stronger filly this year.”