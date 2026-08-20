Kalpana clings on in messy affair to win the Yorkshire Oaks for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte

Rory King looks back on a dramatic Yorkshire Oaks which saw Colin Keane get Kalpana home in front but not in the style the jockey might have wanted.

Pacemaking is an art, a skill even, it can take plenty of practice to master and it doesn’t simply depend on one horse, either. It is as much about the jockey on the horse sitting second in the race and what they want to do as it is about how fast the pacemaker goes. If the jockey in second chooses to ignore the pacemaker then the race takes on a very different shape and the effects of the pacemaker are largely reduced – unless there is a clear plan. In a race that took on a similar look to last year’s Juddmonte International at this meeting in which Birr Castle was soon left to build up a big lead (seemingly not the plan), the Yorkshire Oaks was close to being a Ballydoyle tactical masterplan. With Ronan Whelan rowing away on Sugar Island turning for home – already well clear at that point – Ryan Moore continued to sit and wait at the back of the field on Minnie Hauk, even tucking in slightly passing the 4f marker, clearly expecting and waiting for Colin Keane on Kalpana to get jittery with the distance the rest of the runners were still adrift of the pacemaker and to make his move prematurely. That’s exactly what happened – quite understandably – and, had she been at her best, Minnie Hauk would have profited but she’s run her race just once this year, and the evidence is mounting that she’s not as good in 2026 as she looked when going down by just a head in last year’s Arc. READ: Report, reaction and free video replay of Kalpana's Yorkshire Oaks win

Colin Keane (left) all smiles alongside Kalpana at York