Kalpana streaks clear in the Fillies & Mares
Kalpana streaks clear in the Fillies & Mares

Kalpana a Curragh possible for the Tattersalls Gold Cup

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu May 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Andrew Balding says Kalpana will ‘probably’ go to Ireland for the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 25.

The four-year-old landed the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot for Juddmonte in fine style last October and was due to run in the Middleton that stablemate See The Fire won at York on Thursday.

A dirty scope ruled her out of that assignment but she could kick off her campaign over 10 furlongs in Ireland later in the month.

Balding said: “She was due to run today but had a dirty scope. She’s getting treated for it now and hopefully she’ll have a clean bill of health next week.

“We’ll probably go to Ireland for the Tattersalls Gold Cup.”

