Middleton Stakes report, video replay and reaction from York as See The Fire wins

See The Fire landed the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes in good style at York on Thursday.
Andrew Balding's four-year-old was held up in the rear by Oisin Murphy but she scythed through the field in the home straight under her confident-looking jockey.
She just went further clear in the final quarter-mile, winning by an incredible 12 lengths at odds of 8/11.
This looked an improvement again on her excellent three-year-old season last campaign, where she came closest to breaking her Group 1 duck in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.
She also ran behind City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse and won the Strensall Stakes at York, further underlining her love for the Knavesmire.
Options are plentiful for the daughter of Sea The Stars with a return crack at the Nassau at Goodwood and the Juddmonte International back here in August on the table.
Balding said: “She wasn’t at her best that day [at Sandown in the Coral-Eclipse] but she really found her feet after that, winning here in the Strensall, and she ran very well on Champions Day having had a busy season.
“There’s lots to look forward to.”
Murphy said: "She relaxed great. I felt I got there too early at Sandown and perhaps - she'd been doing a lot of work at home but maybe she hadn't been asked a question at home - she did get tired on a stiff track like Sandown. The aim was obviously to run Kalpana but unfortunately she didn't scope clean on Tuesday so I switched and I'm very grateful that Sheikh Fahad allowed me to come here because we had runners elsewhere.
"I thought it was evenly-run and she was always comfortable and in control. She was only beaten a head and a neck in the Nassau last year and I was gutted because I thought we might get there but anyway, she deserves to win at the top level and it's great that Jeff [Smith, owner] is here today enjoying her."
