Middleton Stakes report, video replay and reaction from York as See The Fire wins

Andrew Balding's four-year-old was held up in the rear by Oisin Murphy but she scythed through the field in the home straight under her confident-looking jockey.

She just went further clear in the final quarter-mile, winning by an incredible 12 lengths at odds of 8/11.

This looked an improvement again on her excellent three-year-old season last campaign, where she came closest to breaking her Group 1 duck in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

She also ran behind City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse and won the Strensall Stakes at York, further underlining her love for the Knavesmire.

Options are plentiful for the daughter of Sea The Stars with a return crack at the Nassau at Goodwood and the Juddmonte International back here in August on the table.

Balding said: “She wasn’t at her best that day [at Sandown in the Coral-Eclipse] but she really found her feet after that, winning here in the Strensall, and she ran very well on Champions Day having had a busy season.

“There’s lots to look forward to.”