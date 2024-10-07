Jumps season preview: Horses To Follow 2024/25 with Timeform

Timeform handicappers Dan Barber and Phil Turner pick out three horses apiece they're expecting big things from this upcoming jumps season.

The nights are getting colder, the mornings are getting darker, the woolly jumpers and the big coats are starting to emerge from the back of the wardrobe. That can only mean one thing - the National Hunt season is fast approaching and with the 'Jump Season Opener' at Chepstow pencilled in for this weekend, we drafted in Dan Barber and Phil Turner from Timeform to pick us out a handful of horses they're particularly excited about for this upcoming campaign.

Dan Barber - Ballee "He's got his own ideas about the game, he's very headstrong, but I think that disguises what is a huge engine. I think he could be a 150+ chaser in a two-mile chase division which traditionally is a lot weaker than the staying ones. He's a very interesting horse for this campaign trying fences for the first time." Watch below for more

Horses To Follow 2024/25: Ballee

Phil Turner - Doyen Quest "I think Dan Skelton has probably been the best British-based trainer for several years now and the championship table backed up that view last year. What I mean by that is I think he gets the best out of the vast majority of his horses, a higher percentage than some other yards, and Doyen Quest is a case in point. I was at Cheltenham when he won there in April (replay below) and you can see he really sticks his neck out to win - he's the type of horse who will edge out better handicapped horses because of those attributes. He promises to do even better over fences and he's the kind of horse the Skelton's are going to win their fair share of races with over the winter." Watch below for more

Horses To Follow 2024/25: Doyen Quest

Dan Barber - Tellherthename "It's as much a visual impression as a form book one with this horse. This day at Huntingdon (replay below), it sounds very simplistic but just watch how fast he's running at the end. Once he's asked to go and settle the race he absolutely powers through the line. If you go back to his other win at Huntingdon he beat a horse called Lucky Place convincingly and he arguably shaped best when finishing fourth in the Coral Cup. That was off a mark of 137 and Tellherthename has got a rating of 135 so he's very will-in on the bare form of that. I don't think we've got anywhere near the bottom of this horses ability." Watch below for more

Horses To Follow 2024/25: Tellherthename

Phil Turner - Iroko "I was very complimentary about Dan Skelton earlier but it should be said another upwardly mobile yard is the one of Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero and Iroko is their stable star. His chasing debut last autumn (replay below) was hugely impressive visually but things didn't go to plan after he picked up a foot injury. He's a horse who has got a blend of speed and stamina and I imagine they're going to go down the handicap route with him - the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury looks the ideal race. He's got a BHA mark of 152 and I think he'll be very competitive off that." Watch below for more

Dan Barber - Ile Atlantique "I formed a view around the Dublin Racing Festival that this is a horse who might win the Arkle this season and maybe evidence later in the campaign suggests I should have changed my mind but I don't think there is a change to the qualities he has got. He just gets outstayed here (replay below) but I really liked what he did for 90% of the race, his jumping is quick and accurate, and he's got that enthusiastic demeanour that I like to see from horses over hurdles for when they go chasing. Everything about him so far has screamed much better chaser and I still believe he could be an Arkle horse." Watch below for more

Horses To Follow 2024/25: Ile Atlantique

Phil Turner - Brighterdaysahead "She was really good this day at Aintree (replay below). I think we'll look back in years to come wondering how did she get beat at Cheltenham but it was a funny race, it developed into a bit of a sprint. She's certainly not short of speed - she'll stay beyond two-and-a-half miles no problem but she could hold her own over a well-run two-miles. They're going chasing with her - I imagine they'll be going for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, but were they to aim her at the Arkle or the Broadway I think she'd be a real threat to the boys with the weight allowance. Gordon Elliott has rated this mare highly from the very start and she looks a potential top-notcher." Watch below for more