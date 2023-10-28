Jump season preview: Six new recruits to track for the campaign ahead

Mark Howard completes his series with six more horses from around other yards you need to add to your trackers for the season ahead.

'He could be a different proposition' There is every reason to believe the lightly raced BIG AMBITIONS will leave his previous form behind when stepped up in trip and tackling fences for the first time. A five year old by Shantou who was acquired for €90,000 as a store, the Jonjo O’Neill trained gelding is a full-brother to dual Grade 1 winner Death Duty and is bred to stay well. Having shown promise in a couple of bumpers at Chepstow and Wetherby in December last year, the Hemmings Racing owned runner was switched to timber. Placed in all three outings over two and two and a half miles, he was seven lengths in arrears of the 120 rated Etalon over an inadequate two miles at Wetherby in late January. A staying on third at Ffos Las over an extra half a mile three months later on his handicap debut, he doesn’t look overburdened off a mark of 106. While there is a possibility he will gain more experience over hurdles, the sooner he is switched to the larger obstacles the better. He could be a different proposition in a 0-110 or 0-115 staying novices’ handicap chase this winter. Withdrawn from an engagement at Carlisle earlier this month, Donald McCain also took IORANGI DE L’ISLE out at Kelso (3.54) but this is a horse worth the wait. A five year old by Lauro, he is a half-brother to five times chase winner Desque De L’Isle and raced twice between the flags for Donnchadh Doyle. He made his debut just over a year ago and was still very much in contention when falling at the second last in a four year old maiden at Loughanmore won by the potentially top-class Ballyburn the previous season. Back in action seven weeks later, he gained compensation with a five lengths victory at Borris House (Yielding) being pushed clear after the last. Purchased privately having been highly recommended by his previous handler, he was due to contest a bumper at the Cumbrian track, but heavy conditions ruled him out. Indeed, Donnchadh Doyle has advised Donald that his new recruit doesn’t want a bog. Provided the ground is suitable at the Borders track at the weekend, it will be disappointing if he can’t make a winning start to his Rules career before going on to better things.

'He could be the sort to develop into an Albert Bartlett horse' From the same source, JAGWAR boasts a similar profile to Cheltenham Festival winning stablemate Iroko having finished second over hurdles at Auteuil in France before joining Olly Greenall and Josh Guerriero last season. A half-brother to Grade 3 winning chaser D’Jango, the four year old held an entry in the Triumph Hurdle last spring but has yet to race for his new connections, although he holds an entry at Aintree on Sunday (2.35). Previously owned by Olly’s father Lord Daresbury and trained by Emmanuel Clayeux, he was ridden by triple champion James Reveley in division two of the Prix Emilius, a conditions hurdle over two and a quarter miles at the Parisian track in October. Jumping well and racing prominently, he led leaving the backstraight and was still in front jumping the second last. Headed soon afterwards, the Karaktar gelding got tired in the ground eventually finishing six lengths behind Secret D’Etat (won twice more since including a Listed event). The fifth (twice) and seventh have scored subsequently. Acquired by J.P. McManus soon afterwards, he arrived in Cheshire around Christmas time and has been given plenty of time to fill his ample frame. Chasing will bring out the best in him eventually, but it will be disappointing if the four year old can’t win a good prize over timber beforehand. Robcour have some terrific young prospects to look forward to and they include Irish point winner KILLANEY KING. A €90,000 foal before being sold for €140,000 as a three year old at the Tattersalls Derby Sale, he was under the tutelage of Pat Doyle when scoring by a dozen lengths at Rathcannon (Soft) in early November. The Flemensfirth gelding made light of the tough conditions stretching away after the second last. From the family of triple Grade 1 winner Liss A Paoraigh, he joined Henry De Bromhead soon afterwards and hasn’t been rushed. Expect to see him contesting a maiden hurdle over two or two and a half miles with the option of stepping up in distance later on. In fact, he could be the sort to develop into an Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle horse next spring. The Grade 3 Mercedez-Benz Novice Hurdle at Clonmel in February, a race his stable have won four times in the last seven years, may be a suitable target en route.