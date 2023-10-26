Jumps season preview: Nicky Henderson dark horses and new recruits to follow

Mark Howard's jumps season series continues with a look at some of the new recruits to Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows yard.

'A record second to none when it comes to training fillies and mares' From the same source as his brilliant stable companion Constitution Hill, BECTIVE ABBEY began his career in Irish points for Warren Ewing. A five year old by Mahler, he clocked an impressive time – the fastest of the day – when scoring by a handful of lengths at Tyrella towards the end of January having raced prominently throughout. Jumping slickly and showing a turn of foot in the closing stages, it was no surprise he went through the sales ring for £150,000 the following month. The runner-up joined Anthony Honeyball for £65,000, while the fourth shed his maiden tag next time. His victory was gained on good ground and, given his age, the Mark Blandford-owned gelding is expected to go straight over hurdles. Owner Olly Harris not only transferred the unbeaten Willmount from Neil Mulholland to Seven Barrows during the summer, but the potentially smart mare BREAK MY SOUL accompanied the ex-pointer in the horsebox along the M4. A £290,000 purchase at the Cheltenham Festival Sale in March, the daughter of Doyen achieved the rare feat of beating the geldings in her Irish point-to-point at Tinahely the previous month – Graded winners Brandy Love and Telmesomethinggirl also managed it. Handled by Denis Murphy, she was asked for her effort after the second last and the four year old stretched away for a comfortable one and a half lengths win. The second was sold at the same sale for £110,000 and will ply his trade with Chris Gordon, while the third, ironically, was bought by Mulholland. Henderson has a record second to none when it comes to training fillies and mares and she is an exciting addition to the former champion’s armoury. Her point win was gained on good to yielding and she could be a Dawn Run Mares’ Novice Hurdle candidate next spring.

'The form looks particularly strong' EXCELLO ran a handful of times at Auteuil in France for Dominique Bressou finishing second on a couple of occasions over hurdles last Autumn, including in a Listed event on his debut in September (2m 2f : Very Soft). Six lengths runner-up on his chasing bow in December, the Cokoriko gelding returned from an absence of 106 days to win by two lengths at the same track (2m 1f : Heavy) in March. Jumping well, the grey set out to make all until headed at the third last (ditch). Jeremy Da Silva’s mount regained the advantage with a bold jump at the final fence before keeping on strongly. A month later, he finished a length and three quarters second behind Jardin D’Arthel (fifth in a Grade 1 next time before being placed in a Grade 3 this month) in a Listed chase (2m 6f : Heavy) when stepped up in trip. Once again, the four year old attempted to dominate from the outset and held a healthy advantage jumping the last only to be reeled in close home by the James Reveley-ridden winner with seven lengths back to the third. The form looks particularly strong with the fourth (Speed Emile) winning his next three starts, including Listed and Grade 3 chases. Bought for Mrs Angela Yeoman, of Sam Winner and Taranis fame, he remains a novice over fences until the end of November. Otherwise, he can revert back to timber with his novice status still in tact. 'Blessed with a turn of foot' JERIKO DU REPONET could be the jewel in the crown as far as the stable’s new recruits are concerned. A four year old by Choeur Du Nord, he was a €50,000 store who represented the long established combination of Wilson Dennison and Colin McKeever when contesting a point-to-point at Kirkistown in the north of Ireland in March. In arrears early on, he still had plenty to do jumping the third last before making relentless progress inside the final half a mile. Having hit the front before the final fence, he powered clear to register an eleven lengths victory. J.P. McManus secured him shortly afterwards in a private transaction and, having spent the summer at Martinstown Stud, he arrived in Berkshire in August. Blessed with a turn of foot, he looks one for the two miles maiden hurdle at Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup meeting (1st December) – Henderson has won 6 of the last 9 renewals, including with subsequent Grade 1 winners Buveur D’Air (2015) and Jonbon (2021). He is potentially top-class and Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle material. JINGKO BLUE was mentioned in Monday’s article regarding Gordon Elliott’s new additions. The Great Pretender gelding got the better of the aforementioned Jersey Des Brosses in a point-to-point at Oldtown (Yielding/Soft) in mid February. A length scorer, the pair pulled clear of the rest suggesting they are above average. The runner-up fetched £370,000, while the Rob James trained winner cost a mere £225,000 and will be racing under Rules in the red and white silks of Countrywide Park Homes Ltd, who also have Bold Endeavour in training with Henderson. A French bred four year old, it is possible he will contest a bumper before sent hurdling. Not devoid of speed, trips around two and two and a half miles may bring out the best in him.

'Juvenile hurdles will be on his agenda' Bought by J.P.McManus for €235,000 at the Arqana Deauville Autumn Sale in November last year having won her only AQPS Flat race, JOYEUSE has been given time to mature and is a lovely prospect for mares’ novice hurdles. From the family of Epatante, she was handled by Armand Lefeuvre in her native country winning by three parts of a length at Paray-Le-Monial (1m 4f : Good) a year ago. Racing enthusiastically, the No Risk At All filly was in second for the majority of the contest before leading early in the short home straight. Kept up to her work, she won cosily and was value for more than the winning margin. The runner-up has won twice over hurdles at Auteuil since, including in a Listed contest on Tuesday. Reported to have grown a lot since arriving from France, she is a big strong mare and a four year old to look forward to. KADO DE JOIE was acquired for €105,000 at the Arqana Summer Sale in July and belongs to the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate. Contesting a six runner AQPS Flat race at Vichy (1m 4f : Good/Soft) in late May, the Alain Couetil trained three year old sat in behind the front running Knight Des Mottes (won since) and held every chance turning for home. Hampered by that rival as the pace was lifting, the Magneticjim gelding crossed the line in fourth before being promoted to third in the stewards’ enquiry. Beaten around four lengths, the form received a further boost with the fifth winning his next three starts, including a Grade 3 bumper at Vichy in August, and the sixth also scored next time. His new connections have indicated that juvenile hurdles will be on his agenda this winter. 'He is a first rate prospect for novice hurdles' Like his sire Kingston Hill, the four year old KINGSTON PRIDE is a steel grey gelding who won his only Irish point-to-point by a couple of lengths for Tom Keating over Easter. A €12,000 store, he was worth considerably more having accounted for The Enabler (runner-up in a bumper at Thurles for Gordon Elliott this month) at Curraghmore (Yielding). Winning in the quickest time of the day, he showed a good attitude in addition to an abundance of talent and the aforementioned Olly Harris paid €200,000 at the Punchestown Festival Sale a few weeks later. Having spent a brief period with Michael Scudamore, he moved to the Henderson camp in late July and is earmarked for the better two and a half miles plus novice hurdles this term. Joe and Marie Donnelly and Nicky Henderson have combined successfully with six times Grade 1 and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin, who was acquired for £170,000 in December 2018 and has amassed £736,803 in total prize-money since. The unbeaten SHANAGH BOB will carry the same yellow and black silks having been recruited at the same sale four years later. Bought for £200,000, he is a gelded son of Mahler who was a three and a half lengths winner of a point-to-point at Ballindenisk (Soft) five days before appearing in the Cheltenham Sales ring. Trained and ridden by Cork amateur Chris O’Donovan, he made virtually all the running before staying on too strongly for his fourteen opponents. The winning time was twelve lengths quicker than that clocked by subsequent Alan King trained bumper winner The Doyen Chief on the same card, plus the race has produced four winners. The five year old came close to running in a bumper himself last spring but the time off won’t have done him any harm. A fluent mover, he should handle better ground and is a first rate prospect for novice hurdles. The same owners have yet to win the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival – Haut En Couleurs came closest when third in 2021 behind Quilixios – Nicky Henderson has captured the Grade 1 event on seven occasions, including with four French breds. The colts and geldings version of the Listed Prix Wild Monarch has been contested by subsequent Grade 1 winners Footpad (2015), Gaelic Warrior (2021) and State Man (2020) in recent years and there is every reason to believe the 2023 edition was a smart renewal. As discussed in Wednesday’s article, it was dominated by SIR GINO and Salvator Mundi with the pair pulling ten lengths clear of the remainder. The It’s Gino gelding was trained by Carlos and Yann Lerner and he raced keenly early on. His jumping was excellent throughout though and more accurate than the runner-up, while the most impressive aspect of his performance was the fact he rallied to regain the advantage on the run-in having been so free during the first half of the race. Provided Sir Gino consents to settle in his races, Henderson and the Donnellys may have another Grade 1 performer on their hands. His British debut is eagerly anticipated.

10 for the My Stable tracker BECTIVE ABBEY BREAK MY SOUL EXCELLO JERIKO DE REPONET JINGKO BLUE JOYEUSE KADO DE JOIE KINGSTON PRIDE SHANAGH BOB SIR GINO