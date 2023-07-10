July Cup tips: In-depth guide and Value Bet shortlist for Newmarket feature

Our Value Bet expert runs the rule over Saturday's Group 1 Pertemps Network July Cup Stakes at Newmarket.

Horse-by-horse guide ART POWER I'd never go as far as to say that I've given up on any horse as they'll always be worth a bet at the right odds, but can Art Power really get a Group 1 over the line? His last three efforts at the top table have all come to precious little and while he was a very creditable fourth to Starman from a tricky draw in this race a couple of years ago, there's still not enough juice in the price (20/1 generally) to get me interested. BRAD THE BRIEF Another six-year-old who hasn't genuinely threatened to break through at the highest level but, in his defence, he's only had one previous go in a Group 1 and things didn't pan out for him as he lost a shoe on Champions Day last autumn. Did look good in winning twice at the start of 2022 and may just have needed the recent comeback run in Newcastle's Chipchase when racing too keenly for his own good, but he's got enough to prove on balance. EMARAATY ANA Quality performer who was half a length second in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint just three starts ago. Underwent wind surgery after a complete no-show in the Duke of York in mid-May and subsequently showed a touch more of the old sparkle at Ascot last month (albeit beaten over six lengths by Khaadem). Yard hit the frame a few times in this race with an ageing Brando and it wouldn't be a shock to see him outperform his place in the market. Definitely shortlisted at 20/1 or bigger. KHAADEM Stable clearly has its sprinters in great shape as he defied his advancing years to win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot (replay below) last month, despite unshipping Jamie Spencer before the start. Has had issues in the stalls before too so that would be on your mind if backing him to follow up at a quarter of the price, but evidently in good heart and an obvious player if the ground remains on top.

KINROSS On the subject of ground, Kinross is far more effective with some cut underfoot and the changeable forecast offers a bit of hope in that regard. Undoubtedly top class on his day and, while his sole Newmarket appearance came back in October 2019 when making a winning debut on the Rowley Mile (7f), he promises to be extremely well suited to the demands of this track. Got to be in the calculations if the weather plays ball. RUN TO FREEDOM Perhaps hasn't delivered on his initial promise quite to the extent as one would have hoped, but no doubting he's very useful on his day. Building an in-and-out sort of campaign this term as he won a Listed race at Salisbury - with Khaadem back in third - after a quiet comeback run and then could manage only ninth at Ascot behind Khaadem last time. Spot of rain wouldn't do his claims any harm and around the 25/1 mark he could come into the each-way thinking. AZURE BLUE Was 5/1 in places prior to the confirmation stage on Monday and that price has crept in appreciably on the back of doubts surrounding Little Big Bear's participation which makes a lot of sense as she missed Ascot and comes here a fresh filly after wins at Newmarket and York. The Duke of York defeat of Highfield Princess has been reasonably well advertised since and she just looks to be reaching her peak which spells danger for the others. ROYAL ACLAIM Something of a forgotten horse now having been talked up prior to last year's Nunthorpe when looking to protect an unbeaten record and sent off favourite at York. Only sixth there and hasn't won from three subsequent starts, including at Listed level at Ayr last month, so plenty of questions to answer now stepped up to six furlongs for the first time in her life. VADREAM Kept busy this year and running over distances from five furlongs to seven. Needs a good bit of juice in the ground and duly landed the Group 3 Palace House on soft ground in early-May, since when she's failed to threaten in a couple of starts at G2 and G1 level. Also entered at York on Friday and that looks a slightly more suitable target.

COLD CASE Have always liked him and one poor run certainly not enough to put me off. Fast ground and the draw seemingly against him in the Sandy Lane when last seen but subsequent break suggests not all was right that day and recent reports back that up. He'd previously finished with a late rattle to win the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot in early-May, with King's Stand winner Bradsell back in third. He retains plenty of potential and easing of the ground might just bring him into things so another to consider closely.

LITTLE BIG BEAR Reported to be a doubt for this weekend's race as he missed a few days' work with a bruised foot so can't be considered a realistic betting proposition, for all the rematch with Commonwealth Cup winner Shaquille was very much anticipated. SHAQUILLE Six wins from seven starts and graduated to the top level with remarkable Commonwealth Cup victory over Little Big Bear at Ascot. The extremely sluggish start at the Royal meeting wasn't a new thing and he clearly has his quirks but the best often do and he's the horse they all have to beat with the promise of even more improvement still to come. LEZOO Was willing to give her another chance to prove she'd trained on after a reasonable return in the Guineas but didn't step forward at all at Ascot, despite tackling what looked like a far more suitable trip. Needs to recapture something like that quality juvenile form before she can make the shortlist for a race of this nature. MEDITATE Might come into this if Little Big Bear doesn't make it but she's not really coming up to scratch as a three-year-old, having signed off her fine juvenile campaign with a brilliant win at the Breeders' Cup. Drop back to sprinting has seen previous Ballydoyle representatives bounce back, but this one looks unlikely.

Value Bet shortlist Cold Case

Emaraaty Ana

Kinross Duke of York heroine Azure Blue could well be the one to bring Shaquille's winning run to an end but neither is going to be missed in the market. Nor do they set a ridiculously high standard so there could be scope for an each-way bet come final declarations. Kinross has won plenty of times when fresh in the past but his Ascot effort smacked of one he'll now build on and more rain through the week would aid his cause. The two owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum are at opposite ends of the age spectrum but Cold Case would be top of the list if declared fit enough to take up his engagement, having reportedly had physical issues since his unsuccessful trip to Haydock for the Sandy Lane ('quarter cracks'). He's relatively fresh and still has lots of potential to make it at the highest level for a Karl Burke yard that continues to fire in the winners. We know Kevin Ryan's Emaraaty Ana is capable of high-class form, he just hasn't shown it yet in two starts this season. It was his fifth, sixth and seventh run of last year when he really started to find his feet so maybe he's one for the autumn, but I might not be able to resist getting him on side in some capacity at huge odds come the weekend as he wasn't disgraced when sixth in this at 66/1 last summer. First published at 1600 BST on 10/07/23