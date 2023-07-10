Aidan O’Brien has warned that Little Big Bear is only “50-50” to take his chance in the Pertemps Network July Cup on Saturday.

However, he admits he could still seek to secure a record-breaking sixth win in the Group One contest with Meditate. The Ballydoyle master said on Monday that a decision over the participation of the son of No Nay Never in the prestigious six-furlong contest would be made over the next couple of days after he suffered a foot bruise at home last week. Little Big Bear failed to beat a rival on his sole try over a mile on his return to action in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket before appearing to appreciate the return to six furlongs in the Group Two Betfred Nifty Fifty Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock. Following that success Little Big Bear, who scored at the highest level last year in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, was sent off the 10/11 favourite to add a second Group One win to his name in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. However, Little Big Bear had to settle for second best on the occasion behind the Julie Camacho-trained Shaquille, who is also one of 14 going forward for the £600,000 feature on the final day of the Boodles July Festival. O’Brien said: “Little Big Bear is not definite to run as he had a foot bruise last week and he missed six days without doing any cantering. “We might do something in the morning with him to see how he is and whether we decide to run him or not. “If he does run, we won’t know until he has run how that has affected him. He is not guaranteed to run and we will decide in the next couple of days. “I’d say it is 50-50 regarding his chances of running.”

If an outing in the July Cup doesn’t materialise for Little Big Bear O’Brien has raised the prospect of return the speedster back to five furlongs for the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 10th. He said: “We didn’t know if he would see out a mile this year we only knew what we saw last year, but we still decided it was the right thing to train him for the Guineas. “The Guineas, without going on about it, was on soft ground and it was a bit of a mess for him as he got galloped into early on. We were delighted he came forward from that at Haydock. “There is not much for him really after the July Cup, that is the problem. At Haydock (in the Sprint Cup) it can be soft ground. There is a five-furlong race at the Curragh on Irish Champions weekend. We will just have to wait and see though.”

Early pointers for the big race on Saturday

Should Little Big Bear not take his chance O’Brien could still be represented in the race by last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Meditate, who could be given one more chance to shine before heading off to stud. An appearance at Newmarket would represent a quick turnaround for the daughter of No Nay Never after she finished down the field in the Group One Haras d’Etreham Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on Sunday. O’Brien said: “We have to decide whether we are going to retire Meditate or not. It is very possible that she could retire. France at the weekend was a bit of a mess. We thought Andrew’s horse (Chaldean) would make the running, but he didn’t and the pace was just very messy so we didn’t get a clear picture with her. “We didn’t want to carry on too long with her as she is a very high-class filly for the paddocks. “She is obviously in the July Cup and if Little Big Bear wasn’t going to run we would give her a chance going back over six before she goes as she is a filly that has a lot of speed and was always very comfortable going forward over six furlongs. “It is all a little bit up in the air, but it is dependent on Little Big Bear what happens to him during the middle of the week.”