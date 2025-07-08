Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
A great week at Ascot for James Doyle and Richard Brown
Richard Brown - expects big run from outsider

July Cup preview: 50/1 outsider expected to run big race

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue July 08, 2025 · 2h ago

Wathnan Racing Manager Richard Brown has warned against underestimating Rogue Lightning in Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket.

While he understands why the five-year-old is a bigger price than their two other runners, Flora Of Bermuda and Night Raider, he expects a bold show from the 50/1 chance.

“Flora Of Bermuda, James (Doyle) is going to ride so she'll run in the first colours. Night Raider and then Rogue Lightning but I can see him running a big race, I really can," he told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He was impressive in Doha when he won the Dukhan Sprint, coming through horses and showing a devastating turn of foot. He was then impressive on his first start in America when second in the Shakertown Stakes where he ran a really good race, there as a lot of rain over there and he had a troubled prep and I just wonder if just that slight sharpness wasn’t there

“He was then a bit disappointing when we ran him back at Churchill but I think the bounce factor was a thing there."

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING