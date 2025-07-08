July Cup preview: 50/1 outsider expected to run big race

While he understands why the five-year-old is a bigger price than their two other runners, Flora Of Bermuda and Night Raider, he expects a bold show from the 50/1 chance.

“Flora Of Bermuda, James (Doyle) is going to ride so she'll run in the first colours. Night Raider and then Rogue Lightning but I can see him running a big race, I really can," he told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He was impressive in Doha when he won the Dukhan Sprint, coming through horses and showing a devastating turn of foot. He was then impressive on his first start in America when second in the Shakertown Stakes where he ran a really good race, there as a lot of rain over there and he had a troubled prep and I just wonder if just that slight sharpness wasn’t there

“He was then a bit disappointing when we ran him back at Churchill but I think the bounce factor was a thing there."