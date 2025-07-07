Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
William Buick celebrates as Notable Speech wins the Sussex Stakes
William Buick celebrates as Notable Speech wins the Sussex Stakes

July Cup entries: Notable Speech supplemented

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon July 07, 2025 · 18h ago

The Godolphin pair Notable Speech and Spy Chief have been supplemented into Saturday’s July Cup for which 16 horses now go forward

The former also added the Sussex Stakes to his CV last term and finished fourth in the Lockinge and Queen Anne on his two starts so far at four. He’s running over six furlongs for the first time having raced exclusively over a mile so far.

Charlie Appleby also has the three-year-old Symbol Of Honour still in the race and he heads to HQ on the back of a success in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

Spy Chief won a Yarmouth maiden in June and was last seen chasing home Noble Champion in the Jersey Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s Commonwealth Cup sixth Whistlejacket has been one of the major market movers for the race and could be joined by stablemate Ides Of March.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes third Flora Of Bermuda and Believing are two mares prominent in the market.

Kevin Ryan will be hoping Inisherin can bounce back to form after his Royal Ascot disappointment and the field is completed by Iberian, Jasour, Night Raider, Rogue Lightning, Run To Freedom, Twilight Calls, No Half Measures and Big Mojo.

July Cup - Paddy Power: 4 Symbol Of Honour, 9/2 Flora Of Bermuda, Notable Speech, 5 Inisherin, 6 Whistlejacket, 8 Believing, 10 Night Raider, Spy Chief, 20 Big Mojo, Iberian, 25 Jasour, 40 No Half Measures, 50 Ides Of March, Rogue Lightning, Run To Freedom, 100 Twilight Calls

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING