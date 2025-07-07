July Cup entries: Notable Speech supplemented

The Godolphin pair Notable Speech and Spy Chief have been supplemented into Saturday’s July Cup for which 16 horses now go forward
The former also added the Sussex Stakes to his CV last term and finished fourth in the Lockinge and Queen Anne on his two starts so far at four. He’s running over six furlongs for the first time having raced exclusively over a mile so far.
Charlie Appleby also has the three-year-old Symbol Of Honour still in the race and he heads to HQ on the back of a success in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.
Spy Chief won a Yarmouth maiden in June and was last seen chasing home Noble Champion in the Jersey Stakes.
Aidan O’Brien’s Commonwealth Cup sixth Whistlejacket has been one of the major market movers for the race and could be joined by stablemate Ides Of March.
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes third Flora Of Bermuda and Believing are two mares prominent in the market.
Kevin Ryan will be hoping Inisherin can bounce back to form after his Royal Ascot disappointment and the field is completed by Iberian, Jasour, Night Raider, Rogue Lightning, Run To Freedom, Twilight Calls, No Half Measures and Big Mojo.
July Cup - Paddy Power: 4 Symbol Of Honour, 9/2 Flora Of Bermuda, Notable Speech, 5 Inisherin, 6 Whistlejacket, 8 Believing, 10 Night Raider, Spy Chief, 20 Big Mojo, Iberian, 25 Jasour, 40 No Half Measures, 50 Ides Of March, Rogue Lightning, Run To Freedom, 100 Twilight Calls
