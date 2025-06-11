Juddmonte new retained rider Colin Keane upbeat ahead of big week at Royal Ascot

Colin Keane hopes he can hit the ground running in his new role as retained rider to leading owners Juddmonte by taking full advantage of an exciting book of rides at Royal Ascot.
It was confirmed earlier this week that the 30-year-old rider had accepted an offer to become the organisation's first retained rider since James Doyle in 2014.
Among his opening day highlights will be Queen Anne Stakes contender Lead Artist and Field Of Gold, who he rode to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas, in the St James’s Palace Stakes. And while plenty will be watching with interest as to how the six-time Irish champion jockey gets on in his new role, he admits he is fortunate to be in such a privileged position ahead of one of the biggest events on the calendar.
Keane said: “It is the pinnacle of our sport throughout the summer and the place where everyone wants to go - trainers, owners and jockeys. I’m very fortunate to have some nice rides for the week.
“I’m very lucky to be riding for these owners in these colours. They are colours I’ve grown up watching racing looking at so it is a privilege to be riding in them full-time.
“Basically, I will be told where to go until we get the feel of things. I’ve been talking to Barry (Mahon) a lot and he will be telling me where to go.
"I will be over and back from Ireland to England and maybe France for the odd day as well, so I will be kept busy by the sound of it.”
While getting acquainted with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold at the Curragh last month, his spin aboard stablemate Lead Artist on the July Course on Wednesday was the first time he had got the leg up aboard the son of Dubawi. And Keane was pleased with how last month’s Lockinge Stakes hero came through his latest piece of work.
He added: “He was obviously very good in the Lockinge and he feels like a very straightforward horse that is good moving. He feels fit and well. He seems in great nick and you would be looking forward to getting on him next week.
“As for Field Of Gold he was very good at the Curragh. The stiff mile seemed to suit him well and he seems to have grown up with his racing.
"He is very relaxed and straightforward. You couldn’t be more happy than what he did.”
Although excited about taking on the next chapter of his career, Keane admits none of it would have been possible without the support he received from Classic winning handler Ger Lyons down the years.
He said: “It is only for him, otherwise I wouldn’t be on the stage that I’m at. I’ve been with him since I’ve been an apprentice basically as I went from my father’s to Ger’s. He has backed me 100 per cent and he has not hidden that.
“It was pretty straightforward to be honest (to take up the role). Once I had a chat with the boss (Ger Lyons) and he was happy enough, we were all happy.”
