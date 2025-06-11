Juddmonte new retained rider Colin Keane upbeat ahead of big week at Royal Ascot

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 30-year-old rider had accepted an offer to become the organisation's first retained rider since James Doyle in 2014.

Among his opening day highlights will be Queen Anne Stakes contender Lead Artist and Field Of Gold, who he rode to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas, in the St James’s Palace Stakes. And while plenty will be watching with interest as to how the six-time Irish champion jockey gets on in his new role, he admits he is fortunate to be in such a privileged position ahead of one of the biggest events on the calendar.

Keane said: “It is the pinnacle of our sport throughout the summer and the place where everyone wants to go - trainers, owners and jockeys. I’m very fortunate to have some nice rides for the week.

“I’m very lucky to be riding for these owners in these colours. They are colours I’ve grown up watching racing looking at so it is a privilege to be riding in them full-time.

“Basically, I will be told where to go until we get the feel of things. I’ve been talking to Barry (Mahon) a lot and he will be telling me where to go.

"I will be over and back from Ireland to England and maybe France for the odd day as well, so I will be kept busy by the sound of it.”