Juddmonte confirm Colin Keane as retained rider ahead of Royal Ascot 2025

Colin Keane has been named as the new retained jockey for owners Juddmonte - here are some of the star names he's likely to be on board at Royal Ascot.
Keane's Royal Ascot hitlist
Day 1 - Field Of Gold leads the charge on the opening afternoon as he looks to back up a scintillating success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Keane is also expected to be on board Lockinge hero Lead Artist in the Queen Anne Stakes which kicks off a stellar Tuesday card.
Day 2 - Kalpana is entered up for the Wednesday highlight, the Prince of Wales's Stakes, while Derby also-ran Nightwalker could step up in trip for the Queen's Vase before last year's Britannia fifth Qirat bids for glory in the Royal Hunt Cup.
Day 3 - The Gold Cup is the big race on Thursday and Juddmonte are without a runner but Keane will no doubt have a choice ride in the Ribblesdale Stakes, a race in which the operation had its first home-bred Royal Ascot winner courtesy of Ballinderry in 1984. Detain could be very hard to beat if running in the Hampton Court Stakes, while there should be Juddmonte options for Keane in this year's Britannia.
Day 4 - Keane knows Babouche exceptionally well already having ridden her in all six starts to date and Ger Lyons' filly will be among the favourites for the Commonwealth Cup. Jonquil is also entered but could be a top Jersey Stakes candidate on the Saturday instead. Race three on Friday is the Coronation Stakes and the Gosden-trained Zanzoun may have earned a crack although she would need supplementing into the race at the confirmation stage this Saturday.
Day 5 - Kikkuli would be no more than an outside chance if given the green light for Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Jonquil only just missed out behind Henri Matisse in the French Guineas and the Greenham winner would be a tough nut to crack under Keane in the Jersey. Array looks a bit of a dark horse for Balding in the Wokingham, while it would be a bit of a surprise if Juddmonte didn't end up with a runner in the Golden Gates Stakes, the 10-furlong handicap for three-year-olds only.
Keane: 'It's very special for me'
In a statement on the Juddmonte website, the powerful operation highlighted the desire to return to a "single-jockey relationship" and expressed their pleasure at being able to announce 30-year-old Keane as their main man.
The six-time champion jockey in Ireland has claimed several big-race victories in the famous green, white and pink Juddmonte silks over the years, including Siskin in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, Westover in the Irish Derby and last month's Irish Guineas on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold.
The deal will see Keane on board Juddmonte's horses in England, Ireland and France, and he is set to partner the team's principal runners at Royal Ascot next week.
In a statement on the Juddmonte website, chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum said: "In the past we have had retained jockey relationships [including with Pat Eddery, Richard Hughes and James Doyle] but in recent years we have preferred to work with the many talented jockeys retained by our various trainer around the world.
"We have decided that the time has now come to revert to the security and consistency which comes from having a single jockey relationship.
"We are delighted that Colin Keane has committed himself to Juddmonte."
Keane said: "I have grown up watching these famous colours carried to many victories in all the top races around the globe so it’s very special for me to be asked to ride as first jockey for Juddmonte.
"I’m excited to get started and look forward to working with some of the best trainers in Ireland, England, and France. Tony Hind will look after my UK rides as he has worked closely with Juddmonte for many years now through Richard Hughes and Ryan Moore."
WATCH: Colin Keane and Field Of Gold surge to victory in the Irish 2,000 Guineas
