Juddmonte confirm Colin Keane as retained rider ahead of Royal Ascot 2025

Keane's Royal Ascot hitlist

Day 1 - Field Of Gold leads the charge on the opening afternoon as he looks to back up a scintillating success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Keane is also expected to be on board Lockinge hero Lead Artist in the Queen Anne Stakes which kicks off a stellar Tuesday card.

Day 2 - Kalpana is entered up for the Wednesday highlight, the Prince of Wales's Stakes, while Derby also-ran Nightwalker could step up in trip for the Queen's Vase before last year's Britannia fifth Qirat bids for glory in the Royal Hunt Cup.

Day 3 - The Gold Cup is the big race on Thursday and Juddmonte are without a runner but Keane will no doubt have a choice ride in the Ribblesdale Stakes, a race in which the operation had its first home-bred Royal Ascot winner courtesy of Ballinderry in 1984. Detain could be very hard to beat if running in the Hampton Court Stakes, while there should be Juddmonte options for Keane in this year's Britannia.

Day 4 - Keane knows Babouche exceptionally well already having ridden her in all six starts to date and Ger Lyons' filly will be among the favourites for the Commonwealth Cup. Jonquil is also entered but could be a top Jersey Stakes candidate on the Saturday instead. Race three on Friday is the Coronation Stakes and the Gosden-trained Zanzoun may have earned a crack although she would need supplementing into the race at the confirmation stage this Saturday.

Day 5 - Kikkuli would be no more than an outside chance if given the green light for Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Jonquil only just missed out behind Henri Matisse in the French Guineas and the Greenham winner would be a tough nut to crack under Keane in the Jersey. Array looks a bit of a dark horse for Balding in the Wokingham, while it would be a bit of a surprise if Juddmonte didn't end up with a runner in the Golden Gates Stakes, the 10-furlong handicap for three-year-olds only.