Paddy Twomey: enjoyed success on Irish Champions Weekend

Juddmonte Irish Oaks news: Catalina Delcarpio ruled out

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon July 14, 2025 · 4h ago

Paddy Twomey has ruled second-favourite Catalina Delcarpio out of Saturday’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks.

Connections will be dropping the daughter of Lope De Vega back to fen furlongs next time after she finished third behind Garden Of Eden in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The trainer told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We thought she just didn’t see out the mile-and-a-half at Ascot in a truly-run race and we decided to give her a bit of time and drop back to ten furlongs, looking at the Blandford Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend as a possible next race for her.

“I felt maybe when she’s older she might get a mile-and-a-half but heading into the Ribblesdale I was concerned that the pedigree says it’s all out her limit, the mile-and-a-half is probably the outside of where she might stay.

“I just felt as a three-year-old she didn’t stay, and we’ll stay at ten furlongs this year. She’s a very good filly, she’s shown from the get-go she has a lot of class, and we took her to Ascot because we thought she was that type of filly, and we still think she’s that sort of filly.

“I think she’s a high-class filly and I’m hopeful this year and next year she can have a pretty exciting campaign.”

