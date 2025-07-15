Juddmonte Irish Oaks entries: Minnie Haul and Whirl among nine left in

His team is spear-headed by Betfred Oaks one-two Minnie Hauk and Whirl, the former being a long odds-on favourite to complete a Classic double.

She got the better of an epic duel with her stablemate to win by a neck at Epsom with the runner-up coming out to frank the form by beating Kalpana by a length-and-a-quarter at this track in the Pretty Polly Stakes next time.

Prix de Diane second Bedtime Story, Butterfly Wings, Island Hopping and Merrily complete the Ballydoyle sextet.

Wemightakedlongway, fourth in the Oaks and the Pretty Polly, is in line to represent Joseph O'Brien with Fozzy Stack's Bay Colony and Johnny Murtagh's twice-raced maiden Subsonic completing the field.

Juddmonte Irish Oaks - Paddy Power: 1/3 Minnie Hauk, 9/2 Bedtime Story, 5 Whirl, Wemightyakedlongway, 25 Merrily, 33 Subsonic, 40 Island Hopping, 50 Butterfly Wings, 100 Bay Colony