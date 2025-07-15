Juddmonte Irish Oaks entries: Minnie Haul and Whirl among nine left in

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for six of the nine acceptors for Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.
His team is spear-headed by Betfred Oaks one-two Minnie Hauk and Whirl, the former being a long odds-on favourite to complete a Classic double.
She got the better of an epic duel with her stablemate to win by a neck at Epsom with the runner-up coming out to frank the form by beating Kalpana by a length-and-a-quarter at this track in the Pretty Polly Stakes next time.
Prix de Diane second Bedtime Story, Butterfly Wings, Island Hopping and Merrily complete the Ballydoyle sextet.
Wemightakedlongway, fourth in the Oaks and the Pretty Polly, is in line to represent Joseph O'Brien with Fozzy Stack's Bay Colony and Johnny Murtagh's twice-raced maiden Subsonic completing the field.
Juddmonte Irish Oaks - Paddy Power: 1/3 Minnie Hauk, 9/2 Bedtime Story, 5 Whirl, Wemightyakedlongway, 25 Merrily, 33 Subsonic, 40 Island Hopping, 50 Butterfly Wings, 100 Bay Colony
Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.