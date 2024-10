Juddmonte confirm Arc winner Bluestocking has been retired

Juddmonte has announced the retirement of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Bluestocking.

The Camelot filly won five of her 13 starts for the leading owner-breeder and trainer Ralph Beckett, also enjoying Group One success in the Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland and the Prix Vermeille in France en-route to landing Europe’s premier middle-distance prize on her return to Paris earlier this month. Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager, said in a statement: “Bluestocking has given so much enjoyment over the last three seasons and we thank Ralph Beckett and his team at Kimpton Down Stables who have done such an excellent job with her.” While Bluestocking and the top-class American mare Idiomatic will commence broodmare duties in 2025, Juddmonte’s Champions Day winner Kalpana will remain in training next season.