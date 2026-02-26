Juddmonte allocate first wave of two-year-olds for 2026 Flat season

Dan Briden outlines the first wave of two-year-olds allocated by Juddmonte to the half-dozen trainers in Britain and Ireland.

The first wave of two-year-old allocations have been made by Juddmonte. Six trainers in England and Ireland have each been sent a clutch of two-year-olds, which is the same situation as the last few seasons. The second wave of allocations usually occurs in late April/early May. Given the exploits of the wonderful racemare Enable, it is hardly a surprise that her two-year-old colt by Dubawi has been sent the way of John and Thady Gosden. Named Entrust, he is the third foal of the 11-time Group/Grade 1 winner, with her previous two foals yet to see a racecourse. The promising Publish will head into 2026 as one of the brighter three-year-old prospects at Clarehaven, and they’ve taken charge of his two-year-old half-sister by Frankel, called Lorraine. Zhuri is a full sister to connections’ promising three-year-old Legacy Link, with her dam a winning sister to none other than the outstanding Frankel as well as triple Group 1 winner Noble Mission. The last of the Juddmonte quartet at Clarehaven is Dr George, a Kingman colt who is the first foal of 7-9f winner Invigilate, herself a sister to Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye.

Andrew Balding is another that has one from the Frankel family, with his Wootton Bassett filly out of Jovial being a half-sister to 2025 Celebration Stakes winner Jonquil. She is called Jolivette. He also has one from the family of Enable, a colt by the name Consortium who is by Dubawi and out of the Listed-placed Entitle. His year-older brother Accredit looked a useful prospect when winning two of his three starts last autumn for the Gosdens. Subscription is a Night of Thunder colt who hails from the same family as the latter, with his dam, Contribution, placed at Group 3 level during her racing days. She has yet to make a significant impact as a broodmare, her best performer thus far being Prix Penelope winner/Prix de Diane fourth Agave. Indeed, the last few out of the mare were sold on at an early stage. The final member of the initial Juddmonte draft at Kingsclere is Impasto, a Palace Pier three-parts brother to three winners (all by Kingman) including Group 3-placed Irish 2025 7f 3yo winner Fingerpaint. Harry Charlton has received a trio of fillies, all of whom are out of mares who represented Beckhampton during their racing days, as well as a colt by Frankel. The last-named is called Fenaroli and is actually from the same family as the aforementioned Impasto, being out of a sister to that one's dam. His most notable sibling, however, is Arlington Million winner Set Piece.

Trainer Harry Charlton

Of the fillies, there is a Dubawi daughter of connections’ Fillies’ Mile winner/1000 Guineas third Quadrilateral, whose first two foals haven’t seen much racing. She has been named Quintana. Natavia won the Oaks Trial at Newbury for Roger Charlton in an all-too-fleeting career, and she has already produced the smart middle distance stayer Haskoy, whose own career was similarly curtailed by injury. Her two-year-old filly by Sea The Stars has been called Perpetually. Finally, there is a Kingman filly out of Time Chaser named Celestia, making her a half-sister to connections’ dual 12f Group 3 winner Time Lock. The dam’s siblings include last season’s Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Cosmic Year, dual 1m Group 3 winner Tempus (both by Kingman) and 10.5f Group 2 winner Time Test. The final trainer in England to receive an assignment of two-year-olds from Juddmonte is Ralph Beckett. The first of them is a Sea The Stars colt out of Present Tense called Flight Tracker, making him a full brother to connections’ Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Macduff. His dam hails from an excellent Juddmonte family and counted top-class miler Kingman amongst various smart relations.

Trainer Ralph Beckett

The other three two-year-olds at the Beckett yard are all by Frankel. The sole filly of that trio is Sierra Belle, a daughter of Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winner Bravo Sierra, herself a half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 1 winner Juliet Foxtrot, whose own two-year-old colt will join Sierra Belle. He is called Squadron. Last but not least is Sabulo, a son of 7f 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes third Sand Share, herself a sister to 2025 French 7f/1m 3yo Group 3 winner Better Together and a half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Pocket Square and connections’ 14.5f 3yo Listed winner Yesyes. Ger Lyons (five) and Dermot Weld (three) remain the Juddmonte’s two Irish stables. Lyons has been sent a trio of two-year-olds by Frankel, with the sole colt being the second foal of US 1m Grade 1 winner Viadera (smart for this yard in her earlier career), herself a sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Sacred Bridge. He is called Francillon. The first of the two fillies is Castilian Queen, the first foal of Rockfel Stakes winner Isabella Giles, who was purchased privately from Paul and Clare Rooney after her racing days were over. Caccini is the third foal of 6f Listed winner Classical Times, herself a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Newspaperofrecord (dam of 2025 Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Benvenuto Cellini (by Frankel)). Juddmonte will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky for the Frankel/Classical Times union, with the first two foals failing to hit the mark so far. Highest Order is a Dark Angel colt out of 7f 3yo winner Clerisy, who was a 7f 3yo winning half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Mile winner. Lyons also has a Bated Breath filly named Livenka. She is a half-sister to connections’ Phoenix Stakes winner Babouche as well as their 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Zarinsk.

Trainer Dermot Weld

Dermot Weld has been sent three juveniles, with a couple of them hailing from families very familiar to the veteran handler. Florimond is a Kingman colt out of connections’ Group 3-placed dual 7f winner Raymonda, herself a half-sister to Irish 1m Group 2 winner Brooch and Irish 9.5f Listed winner Caponata, both of whom represented this yard. Fair Say is a Kingman filly out of the yard’s Irish 7/7.5f Group 3 winner Big Break, who was a full sister to connections’ prolific Group 2/3 winner Famous Name. Fair Say is a half-sister to three black-type performers including 2025 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up Pacific Mission. The Frankel filly out of Lancashire Oaks winner Horseplay has been named Lavolta. She was seemingly part of a foal share deal given the mare remains with owner/breeders Cliveden Stud, with the third dam being their Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Fraulein.

FULL LIST Andrew Balding Consortium (17/4 b c Dubawi - Entitle (Dansili)) Impasto (3/3 b c Palace Pier - Tempera (Dansili)) Jolivette (8/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Jovial (Dubawi)) Subscription (23/4 b c Night of Thunder - Contribution (Champs Elysees)) Ralph Beckett Flight Tracker (1/4 b c Sea The Stars - Present Tense (Bated Breath)) Sabulo (14/2 b c Frankel - Sand Share (Oasis Dream)) Sierra Belle (27/3 b f Frankel - Bravo Sierra (Siyouni)) Squadron (30/4 b c Frankel - Juliet Foxtrot (Dansili)) Harry Charlton Celestia (1/4 ch f Sea The Stars - Natavia (Nathaniel)) Fenaroli (16/3 b c Frankel - Portodora (Dansili)) Perpetually (14/2 b f Kingman - Time Chaser (Dubawi)) Quintana (23/2 b f Dubawi - Quadrilateral (Frankel)) John and Thady Gosden Dr George (16/2 b c Kingman - Invigilate (Acclamation)) Entrust (7/5 b c Dubawi - Enable (Nathaniel)) Lorraine (14/2 b f Frankel - Nay Lady Nay (No Nay Never)) Zhuri (24/2 ch f Dubawi - Chiasma (Galileo)) Ger Lyons Caccini (12/3 b f Frankel - Classical Times (Lawman)) Castilian Queen (1/4 ch f Frankel - Isabella Giles (Belardo)) Francillon (27/2 b c Frankel - Viadera (Bated Breath)) Highest Order (4/4 b c Dark Angel - Clerisy (Kingman)) Livenka (7/5 b f Bated Breath - Pavlosk (Arch)) Dermot Weld Fair Say (23/3 b f Kingman - Big Break (Dansili)) Florimond (1/4 b c Kingman - Raymonda (Lonhro)) Lavolta (13/2 b f Frankel - Horseplay (Cape Cross))