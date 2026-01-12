JP McManus: Six of the best on Timeform ratings

With Harry Cobden set to take over as JP McManus's number one rider next season, Tony McFadden highlights the owner's top chasers and hurdlers based on Timeform ratings.
Chasers
Inothewayurthinkin (Timeform rating 172)
Inothewayurthinkin was entitled to need the run when beaten a long way over an inadequate trip on his reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, but excuses were harder to find when he was last of nine finishers in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.
He has questions to answer now, but he'd also been unplaced in the same contests last year - albeit without flopping so badly in the Savills - and he went on to show top-class form when beating Galopin des Champs by six lengths in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
That Gold Cup performance marks him out as one of Timeform's highest-rated chasers in training, with only Galopin des Champs (175) - who wasn't at his best at Cheltenham last year - and Il Etait Temps (174) rated higher.
Fact To File (170)
Fact To File is another of McManus' big guns who failed to fire last time but, unlike Inothewayurthinkin, he has posted a top-class performance already this season.
Fact To File looked as good as ever on his reappearance when narrowly losing out to stablemate Gaelic Warrior in the John Durkan, with the pair finishing well clear of the remainder. Perhaps such a big effort after a layoff took more out of Fact To File than expected as he ran flat when a never-dangerous sixth in the King George.
That's likely to prove a blip, though, and he's a leading contender for the Ryanair Chase which he won so decisively by nine lengths last season.
Jonbon (168)
Jonbon has been a credit to connections down the years and, as well as winning ten Grade 1s, it's notable that he has never finished outside the first two from 25 starts under Rules.
The seconds are starting to tot up, however, and at the age of ten he perhaps lacks some of the zip he once had. That could make him vulnerable over two miles, but there's every chance he'll remain competitive in top-level events over longer trips next season.
Hurdlers
The New Lion (161p)
The New Lion was Timeform's highest-rated novice hurdler in the 2024/25 season on account of his hard-fought defeat of The Yellow Clay, with Final Demand back in third, in a cracking edition of the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
That was The New Lion's first outing in the colours of McManus after he'd been purchased following an effortless success in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury after Christmas.
He was making heavy weather of what should have been a simple task following Constitution Hill's early exit in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle on his reappearance at Newcastle, but he probably would have prevailed had he not fallen two out. He remains a leading contender for good prizes in the two-mile division and still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's considered capable of better.
Impose Toi (156)
Impose Toi showed useful form in handicap hurdles last season, winning a decent prize at Newbury before hitting the frame in more competitive events at Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown's spring festivals, but he has raised his game this term.
He won an Aintree handicap on his reappearance in the style of one destined to make an impact at a higher level and he has done just that, following up in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.
He is now rated only 5 lb behind divisional leader Teahupoo so is a genuine contender for the Stayers' Hurdle.
Honesty Policy (154)
It's possible McManus has an even better staying hurdler than Impose Toi in his ranks as Honesty Policy was only a length and a half behind that one in the Long Walk and doesn't have many miles on the clock.
Honesty Policy progressed well during his novice hurdle campaign, notably winning the Grade 1 Mersey over two and a half miles at Aintree before coping well with the step up to three miles when runner-up to Jasmin de Vaux at the Punchestown Festival.
He was the only runner in the Long Walk without the benefit of a run already under his belt this season but still managed to improve on his novice form and get into the shake up.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.