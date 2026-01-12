JP McManus: Six of the best on Timeform ratings

Chasers

Inothewayurthinkin (Timeform rating 172)

Inothewayurthinkin was entitled to need the run when beaten a long way over an inadequate trip on his reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, but excuses were harder to find when he was last of nine finishers in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

He has questions to answer now, but he'd also been unplaced in the same contests last year - albeit without flopping so badly in the Savills - and he went on to show top-class form when beating Galopin des Champs by six lengths in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

That Gold Cup performance marks him out as one of Timeform's highest-rated chasers in training, with only Galopin des Champs (175) - who wasn't at his best at Cheltenham last year - and Il Etait Temps (174) rated higher.

Fact To File is another of McManus' big guns who failed to fire last time but, unlike Inothewayurthinkin, he has posted a top-class performance already this season.

Fact To File looked as good as ever on his reappearance when narrowly losing out to stablemate Gaelic Warrior in the John Durkan, with the pair finishing well clear of the remainder. Perhaps such a big effort after a layoff took more out of Fact To File than expected as he ran flat when a never-dangerous sixth in the King George.

That's likely to prove a blip, though, and he's a leading contender for the Ryanair Chase which he won so decisively by nine lengths last season.

Jonbon has been a credit to connections down the years and, as well as winning ten Grade 1s, it's notable that he has never finished outside the first two from 25 starts under Rules.

The seconds are starting to tot up, however, and at the age of ten he perhaps lacks some of the zip he once had. That could make him vulnerable over two miles, but there's every chance he'll remain competitive in top-level events over longer trips next season.