Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Saturday column

Newmarket 15:40 – Thunder Moon

Thunder Moon is one we’ve been looking for to all through the winter. He came a long way in a short space of time last year, winning the National Stakes at the Curragh on just his second start. Things didn’t go right for him in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, as he ended up in the wrong part of the track and the ground was slower than he would ideally like.

We’ve been working backwards from this race with him ever since and his preparation has gone very smoothly. He worked well at Tipperary last week and we think we have him where he needs to be. The quick ground will very much suit him and his previous experience on the Rowley Mile will stand to him. He should stay the mile trip and he is drawn in amongst most of the fancied horses, so hopefully he proves to be in the right part of the track. We’re excited, these are the races we all do the job to try and win. Hopefully he gets a clean run and shows us what he can do.