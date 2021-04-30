Horse Racing
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Racing Only Bettor | Episode 88 | Red Alert For The Flying Ginger

By Sporting Life
14:11 · FRI April 30, 2021

It’s the Guineas weekend and the boys are in flying form covering all the ITV action across the 2 days.

In a fascinating preview of the 2000 Guineas, Kevin thinks Thunder Moon has a leading chance and talks us through how he sees the race developing with the stalls positioned in the centre of the track. The fillies take centre stage on Sunday and Tony makes a good case for Mother Earth while Kevin takes a 16/1 swing with Fev Rover.

It will be no surprise to regular listeners that Hugh will be getting stuck into Santa Barbara at a short price. All the weekend Racing covered and it’s worth a listen if only to hear Dan Barber quote some outstanding historical figures such as, JFK, George Bernard Shaw and John Gosden……

Click here to listen to the Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast

