“You’ll imagine the Curragh would suit him very well, he had a very good run there as a two-year-old and we’re looking forward to the weekend. You’d have to be hopeful you can at least get closer to the winner back on a more conventional track."

“He was one of the only horses to make a big move in the race really and he seemed to cope with the track.

O’Brien said on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast : "He’s going great, obviously we were very proud of his run in Epsom. He hit the line strong and he came from a long way back. We had intended to be a bit closer to the pace but he just wasn’t that fast from the gate and he ended up a long way back. Dylan (Browne McMonagle) did the right thing and gave him chance to get comfortable early and he finished out like a train.

Tennessee Stud , a son of Wootton Bassett and Group One winner in France as a two-year-old, stepped up on his low-key comeback run in the Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown to take third in the big one and his trainer expects the Curragh to play more to his horse's strengths.

The official going at Epsom on Derby day was good but Timeform called it good to soft and O'Brien isn't concerned at all if conditions are appreciably quicker in this weekend's Classic.

He said: "He handles all kinds of going. Arguably his career best effort was on what was nearly firm ground, it was good to firm at the Curragh in the Beresford Stakes where he had Hotazhell right beside him, Lamborn was behind him. That was a really strong race and the ground was rattling-fast that day so he’s proven that he can cope with all conditions."

Looking further ahead, a step up to a mile and three-quarters for the Betfred St Leger could be among the races on Tennessee Stud's radar later in the campaign.

O'Brien said: "He has always shaped at home like a stayer. His dam is by Sadler’s Wells so is obviously a good influence for stamina and Wootton Bassett can get anything. I wouldn’t even rule out trying him over further at some stage in the future.

“All season the target was Epsom, since last year, he had an extended break after France, had a grand run in Leopardstown preparing for Epsom and we felt like he went there in real top shape and he ran a great race.

“From there the logical move was to come on to the Curragh this weekend and we’ll take it race by race but it (St Leger) will certainly be one of his options into the autumn.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.