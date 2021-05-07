Joseph O'Brien: Betfair ambassador Saturday column

For more exclusive content from Joseph visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/joseph-obrien/

13:00 – Andreas Vesalius Andreas Vesalius shaped quite nicely on his debut at Navan, making promising headway to challenge until the lack of a previous run told on him close home. He should come on a nice bit from that and is entitled to run a good race, though this does look like a strong enough maiden. Naas 15:15 – Benaud and Ratib Benaud was a slow learner last year, but the penny dropped in his final start when he won a nursery at Leopardstown in good style. He looks the type to stay middle distances this year and we’ll be happy to see him some promise on his return to action, as he’s the type that will always need his first run of the season.

Ratib made it second-time lucky in a maiden at Dundalk in November. It probably wasn’t a great race and he made hard enough work of it, but he is the type to improve with racing. This is a nice spot to start him back in and hopefully he can be competitive. Naas 17:00 – Tar Heel Tar Heel was generally consistent last season, but his form tailed off at the backend of the season and his comeback run this year lacked promise. He might need some more respite from the handicapper before he gets competitive again, but he’ll need to improve a lot from his return to make any sort of an impact. Cork 15:35 – Meticulous Meticulous has been disappointing over hurdles given the level of form he showed in bumpers, but this looks the best opportunity he has had so far over hurdles. Hopefully he can get off the mark and build from there.