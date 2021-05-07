Racing Only Bettor | Episode 89 | That's Some Demi Plie

Join Hugh, Kevin and Tony as they take you through all the ITV action from Lingfield, Ascot, Haydock, Naas plus, the added bonus of Leopardstown on Sunday.
The trials from Lingfield and Leopardstown should shed some light on the Derby picture, while TC has a big priced, win only, fancy in the fiendishly difficult, Victoria Cup.
In a podcast first, all three have napped horses in the same race so imagine the shame should not one of them win.
Click here to listen to the Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast
