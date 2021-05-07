Horse Racing
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Racing Only Bettor | Episode 89 | That's Some Demi Plie

By Sporting Life
16:11 · FRI May 07, 2021

Join Hugh, Kevin and Tony as they take you through all the ITV action from Lingfield, Ascot, Haydock, Naas plus, the added bonus of Leopardstown on Sunday.

The trials from Lingfield and Leopardstown should shed some light on the Derby picture, while TC has a big priced, win only, fancy in the fiendishly difficult, Victoria Cup.

In a podcast first, all three have napped horses in the same race so imagine the shame should not one of them win.

Click here to listen to the Betfair Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

