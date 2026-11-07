Jonbon gets the better of Pic D'Orhy
Jonbon - heads back to the Shloer Chase

Jonbon tops seven entries for Shloer Chase

Horse Racing
Sat November 07, 2026 · 1h ago

Two-time winner Jonbon tops seven entries for the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Friday.

Nicky Henderson’s star won the race in 2023 and 2024 before chasing home L’Eau Du Sud in last season’s renewal.

The latter was ruled out for the season on Saturday having suffered a tendon injury while being prepared for his title defence.

The main danger to Jonbon this time around could be Libberty Hunter who ran the race of his life to finish second to Il Etait Temps in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in March.

JPR One, a winner here on at the Showcase Meeting and second in the Haldon Gold Cup at Aintree on Friday, Calico, Gidleigh Park, Mighty Bandit and Saint Segal complete the field.

https://media.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17888340&lpid=162&bid=1619

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