Leading British two-mile chaser L’Eau Du Sud has been ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury.
Dan Skelton’s charge won last season’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham, beating Jonbon by 15 lengths, and was being prepared to defend his title.
However speaking at Aintree on Saturday the trainer said: “Unfortunately he’s out for the year. He has a tendon strain, a typical tendon strain, and is going to need the season out.
“He’s a really good horse, will get the year off and bring him back, hopefully there’ll be a few more dances to be had with him. He’s healthy and he’s fine.”
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