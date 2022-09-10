It's a huge weekend for our columnist. Check out his thoughts on his runners at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

It was very sad to learn of the death of the Queen on Thursday. I got to meet her on a couple of occasions when riding for her and she was always very enjoyable company, you came away feeling good just for speaking to her. She was very knowledgeable about racing, was keen to talk about how the race went, how the horse felt during it. Racing was her passion, she was so easy to talk to because she had such an interest in it. She was a huge supporter of the sport. She had a wonderful life at 96 and will be sadly, sadly missed by the racing community who she had so many strong links to.

It’s Irish Champions Weekend and I’m looking forward to Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes. It’s great that we have Vadeni over from France taking on some good English horses and the power of Aidan O’Brien. We need this race to be an international contest, over the years it’s been right up there with the best races in the world on ratings. It’s a competitive race but I think Vadeni has that turn of foot you need to win it. I’ve been very impressed with him on his last two starts and he’s the one I’d like to be riding on Saturday. We’re very busy across both days and this has been the plan for some time now for these horses. Everything we thought would get in has got in. We’ve got them ready and thankfully we have five runners at Leopardstown on Saturday and nine at the Curragh on Sunday. We’re really excited and the horses seem to be in good form at the moment so fingers crossed it continues. Leopardstown Saturday 13:30 Sheyya

She’s a very nice filly who surprised me when winning on debut over course-and-distance in June. She always went well at home, but I didn’t think she knew enough to win first time. We had planned to run her a couple of times since but she had niggly little things like dirty scopes and a high temperature. Physically there wasn’t much wrong with her but she’s in good shape now, all the tests were good on Tuesday and she’s working well. I’m looking forward to seeing where she fits in in a very, very strong Listed race. We think she’ll be competitive. 14:05 Final Voyage

He might just be better on the all-weather, he ran well at Dundalk last month. He picked up a little niggly injury after his reappearance run at Cork which was a good one on yielding ground and I thought we were going to have a good year with him. As I said it was a nice comeback run at Dundalk three weeks ago and this has been the plan for a while. I’m just not sure he’s as good on the grass as he is the all-weather and he’s going to have to be just as good, if not a bit better, to win a race like this. He’s drawn well though and Ben Coen was keen to ride him. 14:05 Lustown Baba

She was running earlier in the year on good ground and the more rain that comes the better chance she has. She loves soft ground and has been tried at a high level, the owners were keen to try and pick up some Black Type with her. Back into a handicap on Saturday hopefully it will give her a chance for all she’s drawn a little wide. Shane Kelly has been telling me all week she’s flying so he’s looking forward to the ride and I’d love her to run well for the lads. They’ve been patient with her, we gave her a break, and this has been the target for a while. 16:20 Raadobarg

Another for whom it’s a case of the more rain the better. He goes well on soft ground and has a good draw. I think he ran well there behind Boundless Ocean last time on going that might just have been on the quick side for him. He came out of it very well, is in good shape and we’ll keep him busy for the rest of the year. 17:30 Shajak

He ran very well last time in a Listed race. He’s rated 95 which is a good rating for him, but I think a mile and five around Leopardstown will really suit and Ben always felt cut in the ground would help too. He probably has to be a Group horse to win it but is one we really like, he’s fit and well. Ben doesn’t think the wide draw will be an issue as he’s going to roll forward and he’s an each-way player.

Curragh Sunday 13:50 Lyrical Poetry

There’s not much between our two on ratings here. This filly ran well when seventh in the Group One Pretty Polly here in June. Her comeback run at Gowran last time was a little disappointing, but Ben felt she was always under pressure there so back at the Curragh and a big galloping track should suit. She is a filly with a high cruising speed, we’ll be positive on her and she’s training very well and ready to run a big one. 13:50 One For Bobby

I’ve been fairly happy with her all year. Frankie rode her in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last time and felt the ground was just a tad quick for her. She didn’t come down the hill well there but stayed on nicely and the slow ground on Sunday will slow everything down. It’s a very, very competitive race and she has to improve a couple of pounds on ratings but she’s fresh, very well and after Goodwood this was the race we had in mind. Everything has gone smoothly since. 14:25 Ladies Church

The plan was always to give her a break after her win in the Sapphire Stakes in July and come back for these big autumn Group Ones. I’m not sure about the ground for her, I always felt she wanted a good, fast surface but Niall McCullagh rode her the other morning and said it won’t be a problem. She’s a very fast filly with a good turn of foot. How much rain comes down on Saturday night might play a big part but her work has been very good, she’s really strengthened up and had a racecourse gallop here a couple of weeks ago. She’s fit, ready to go for this step to the top level. We think she’s in the shape of her life but she needs to be. 15:35 Shartash

I think the step up to seven furlongs will really suit him. If you’d asked me at the start of the year, would he get this trip I wouldn’t have been sure but he seems to be a bit more relaxed now. It’s going to be a long way up there, seven at the Curragh, but he’s another who’s training very well and will handle the ground. It’s very exciting for me to have a Group One two-year-old runner for His Highness the Aga Khan. 16:45 Alabama Pearl

A nice filly who ran well when chasing home Karaoke at Dundalk last month. We’re going to let her take her chance in this sales race, there are a couple of English runners who look like they’ll be hard to beat, but we hope she runs her race, gets involved and picks up a couple of quid along the way. 17:20 Safecracker

Ben just thought over a mile-and-a-quarter at the Curragh we can ride him forward. We picked this race out for him, he’s in really, really good form at the moment and I think he deserves to take his chance. He’s drawn OK In seven but has to run a career best in what is a very competitive race. 17:20 Annerville

A filly we thought a lot of during the year. She disappointed on a couple of occasions, but we’ve freshened her up and she’s in good form. If she’s anywhere near the level she was working to earlier in the year, when we thought she was a stakes filly in the making, she’d be interesting. The signs at home are good anyway. 17:20 Flying Dolphin

I think he’ll appreciate the ease in the ground. I maybe ran him a bit soon after Ascot at Leopardstown last time and he bombed out a little bit, but he’s well drawn here and will like the cut in the ground. If he can run his Ascot race he’ll be bang there. 17:20 Kerkiyra