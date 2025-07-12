Balding had been on the money with Never So Brave in Group company at Ascot around an hour earlier and would have enjoyed watching on as the King Power-owned Fox Legacy landed another top handicap in the hands of P J McDonald.

The four-year-old gelding had showed all his potential when scoring in the nine-furlong Betfred Suffolk Stakes at Newmarket on seasonal debut in May, before finding the drop to a mile against him in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, where he could finish only sixth behind impressive winner My Cloud.

However, stepped back up in distance on the Knavesmire, the son of Lope De Vega defied the widest stall (19) to run out a one-length winner over consistent runner-up See That Storm (11/2) who went down fighting for trainer Ed Bethell and jockey Callum Rodriguez.

The 15/8 favourite Archivist had cut out much of the running and in fairness to the progressive three-year-old he stuck to his task admirably, but had to settle for third in the hands of Adam Farragher - finishing just a head behind the second.

Fourth went to 80/1 outsider Erzindjan, while Austrian Theory ran on for fifth at odds of 33/1.

McDonald said on ITV Racing: "It's a testament to the horse, from that draw, that I was able to sit into him to get a position, take him back and get him to relax where he was.

"The only thing I had to do was to make sure I didn't go too soon. He gave me a great spin, Andrew's horses are absolutely flying. It's been brilliant to have support of Andrew and the team, it's massive. And that's a race I've always wanted to win."

It was a third victory in the race for King Power