Ascot Summer Mile report, reaction and free video replay: Never So Brave takes step up in class in stride

Never So Brave ran down the long-time leader Point Lynas to win the Cornish Orchards Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.
Andrew Balding’s charge was taking the step up to Group 2 level after impressively winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes over a mile at the Royal meeting last month, and he was given a confident ride by David Probert.
The 22/1 outsider Point Lynas held a 12-length lead turning for home after blazing a trail through the early stages but it became clear that market principals Never So Brave and Haatem, the 11/10 favourite, were bridging the gap in the final furlong and a half.
In the end Point Lynas dug deep and stayed on tenaciously to hang on for second, but Never So Brave was just too classy and took the honours by three-quarters of a length at odds of 11/8. The Wolferton Stakes winner Haatem had to settle for third.
Never So Brave was clipped to 4/1 from 5/1 for the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood by Paddy Power, while he is 16/1 from 25s with the sponsors for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting next month.
Balding said on Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very good horse, I'm thrilled with his progression.
"We put him in the Lennox but he's a very versatile horse, from six furlongs up to a mile. I think he was a bit of a handful (for Sir Michael Stoute) and he still is at home, he's quite impatient but he's growing up. He's busy and impish but he's clearly a very good racehorse.
"I'll have to discuss it (Goodwood) with the owner as this obviously does open up the options a bit, knowing that he gets a mile."
Balding and Probert were in business again as 5/4 favourite Mount Atlas won the mile and a half Racing To Zero Handicap by a length from Night Breeze (13/8).
The opening Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes went the way of Hugo Palmer’s newcomer Laureate Crown who received a gem of a ride from Jamie Spencer.
Spencer waited and waited on the 14/1 shot, who was held up at the back of the field early and gradually picked off rivals one by one on the stands’ side rail, ultimately getting up close home to deny the front-running Battle Apple (25/1) by half a length. Ohara was third at 10/1.
Spencer said of the Jim and Fitri Hay-owned horse on Sky Sports Racing: "Dr Jim was coming here today and wanted to have runners so he was just ready to start today which was the impressive part. He pricked his ears at the line.
"He’s big, if he ever grows into that head I don’t know what he’s going to be like! There are mixed signals with the pedigree but the trip wasn’t a problem. To get seven here first time means he should get a mile fine."
Spencer doubled up for the day on David Simcock's 6/4 favourite Chiringita, who won by a neck from Queen Of Atlantis (16/1) in the Ascot Racecourse Supports People To Places Fillies' Handicap.
Spencer said: "I liked her and worked her last Saturday. One day I'll ride her properly. It was messy but it worked out in the end."
Simcock said: "She only does enough when she hits the front, there's more to come from her. We're in no rush with her, she's quite butch and I wouldn't argue with her! She's very sound and a good size."
The King Edward VII Ascot Membership Handicap saw Ian Williams' Trojan Storm (11/2) run out an impressive victor, the four-year-old beating Calvert (5/1) by a length and three-quarters in the mile and three-quarter contest.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.