Ascot Summer Mile report, reaction and free video replay: Never So Brave takes step up in class in stride

Andrew Balding’s charge was taking the step up to Group 2 level after impressively winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes over a mile at the Royal meeting last month, and he was given a confident ride by David Probert.

The 22/1 outsider Point Lynas held a 12-length lead turning for home after blazing a trail through the early stages but it became clear that market principals Never So Brave and Haatem, the 11/10 favourite, were bridging the gap in the final furlong and a half.

In the end Point Lynas dug deep and stayed on tenaciously to hang on for second, but Never So Brave was just too classy and took the honours by three-quarters of a length at odds of 11/8. The Wolferton Stakes winner Haatem had to settle for third.

Never So Brave was clipped to 4/1 from 5/1 for the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood by Paddy Power, while he is 16/1 from 25s with the sponsors for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting next month.

Balding said on Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very good horse, I'm thrilled with his progression.

"We put him in the Lennox but he's a very versatile horse, from six furlongs up to a mile. I think he was a bit of a handful (for Sir Michael Stoute) and he still is at home, he's quite impatient but he's growing up. He's busy and impish but he's clearly a very good racehorse.

"I'll have to discuss it (Goodwood) with the owner as this obviously does open up the options a bit, knowing that he gets a mile."