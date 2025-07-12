John Gosden hints William Buick set for Field Of Gold ride

With Juddmonte-number one Colin Keane receiving a 14-day whip ban for his winning ride aboard Windlord at Sandown Park earlier this month, it has left the door open for the ride on this year’s Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas winner and St James’s Palace Stakes hero.

And Clarehaven Stables handler Gosden, who trains the son of Kingman with his son Thady, dropped his biggest hint yet that it will be Classic-winning jockey Buick who will be drafted in for the ride in the Group One contest on July 30.

Gosden said: “I would have thought it would be someone like William, but we will wait and see as we haven’t got near the race yet. You know this game, we will just wait.”

And Gosden stressed that all roads are likely to lead for the Group Two Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup for Ascot Gold Cup hero Trawlerman after electing not to enter him in the Group One Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

He said: “I purposely didn’t put him in the Goodwood Cup as he had a hard race (in the Ascot Gold Cup) although he took it well and he is full of himself. I thought leave Goodwood and comeback for York and then go to Champions Day. It is not exactly a galloping track, and it is not his favourite, but we have a couple of others going there, Sweet William being one.”