Jockey Daniel King celebrates Galway Hurdle win 24 hours after winning Galway Plate for Willie Mullins

Jockey Dan King will probably pinch himself after his already unforgettable Galway moved even higher up the stratosphere with victory on Putapoundinthejar for trainer Tony Martin in the Guinness Galway Hurdle, Ireland’s most valuable handicap hurdle.

King, who won Tuesday's beginners chase on Frankie John, hit the headlines when landing the Plate on King Alexander for Willie Mullins on Wednesday, but this time Martin has to reach for the superlatives after the rider showed real maturity in getting his mount in the right place at the right time - no mean feat in a fiercely-competitive contest where Solness led much of the way with the rail on his inside. He made a mistake two-out but King was creeping into the race in the centre, anxious to avoid any trouble on the inside at the home turn, and when he asked his mount to move he got an immediate response. He skipped clear after the last and went away for a decisive three and a quarter-length win over a bunch for the places - bottom weight Thisistheway finishing second with Gameball third and Ragmans Corner fourth. The winner returned at 10/1, with the first six home all coming home at double-figure prices. The favourite El Cairos could finish no nearer than seventh, beaten some six lengths, while Murcia, the main hope of the Mullins team, only beat two home. WATCH: Putapoundinthejar wins Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap

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King, only behind Darragh O’Keeffe in the Irish jump jockeys' title race, drew a "one of the best I’ve seen since Ruby Walsh" comparison from Martin after the pair won at Bellewstown earlier this month. He was best known before this week for his association with Oscar’s Brother, one of two horses trained by his brother, Conor, but showed again he intends to cement his place on the top table of Irish jump jockeys. It also crowned a great Galway for Martin, who won Tuesday’s big handicap - the BMW Mile, with Orlandi. King said on Racing TV: "I said yesterday, it's an unbelievable feeling. It's great. "Coming here, he'd won well the last day in Bellewstown and it was a step up in grade but in fairness, he can be quite keen and a bit buzzy but he relaxed so nicely. "We went a nice gallop and he jumped savage the whole way round, he didn't miss a beat. He took me into the race, it was just a matter of getting a gap. He winged the last and the gap opened up lovely, it was plain-sailing from there. "I love riding his (Tony Martin's) horses, I love the way he trains and the main thing is getting them into a rhythm. Going down the inside doesn't always work out but it worked out today."