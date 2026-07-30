King Alexander wins Galway Plate for Willie Mullins

It marked a red letter day for rising star jockey Daniel King, from Cork, who gave the eight-year-old a textbook ride.

Always being up with the pace King Alexander, who was fourth in the novices' handicap chase at Cheltenham in March, just about led a packing field after the last as they climbed to round the home turn, King had enough left to see off the fast-finishing Conyers Hill under Alan O’Sullivan, with another outsider Gorgeous Tom in third.

It was also a triumph for the handicapper with a dozen in contention on the home turn.

King, who won the beginners chase on Frankie John, has been attracting rave reviews and hit the headlines with his rides on top chaser Oscar’s Brother, one of two horses trained by his brother, Connor.

Wednesday had already been a brilliant day for Mullins, who had saddled Mr Hollywood to justify favouritism under Brian Hayes tp win the opening maiden hurdle and then took the mares handicap hurdle with 11/1 chance Venusienne who comfortably made a winning handicap hurdle for Harry Cobden in JP McManus’ colours.

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