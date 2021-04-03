Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Daryl Jacob with Grand National hope Bristol De Mai

JOCKEY CAM: On board with Bristol De Mai schooling Grand National-type fences

By Sporting Life
10:32 · SAT April 03, 2021

Don't miss or latest YouTube video starring Daryl Jacob and Bristol De Mai as they finalise preparations for the Randox Grand National by schooling over Aintree-type fences.

Daryl put Bristol De Mai through his paces on Thursday ahead of the five-time Grade One-winning horse's first attempt at the National.

He said: "He popped the first two really nicely, he learnt to respect them quickly and we're very happy.

"The last horse that I rode [in the National] of this lad's calibre was Neptune Collonges, who was placed in a Gold Cup and won Grade Ones and Bristol has the same sort of profile.

"I can't wait to ride him, especially after schooling him there like that this morning, it gets you even more excited.

"He's been great for my career. He's a very special horse."

Watch the full video below:

JOCKEY CAM: On board with Bristol de Mai and Daryl Jacob as they prepare for the Grand National

More from Sporting Life

Check out the details ahead of the 2021 Randox Grand National

Check out our Grand National shortlist
Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content