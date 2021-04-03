JOCKEY CAM: On board with Bristol De Mai schooling Grand National-type fences

Daryl put Bristol De Mai through his paces on Thursday ahead of the five-time Grade One-winning horse's first attempt at the National.

He said: "He popped the first two really nicely, he learnt to respect them quickly and we're very happy.

"The last horse that I rode [in the National] of this lad's calibre was Neptune Collonges, who was placed in a Gold Cup and won Grade Ones and Bristol has the same sort of profile.

"I can't wait to ride him, especially after schooling him there like that this morning, it gets you even more excited.

"He's been great for my career. He's a very special horse."

