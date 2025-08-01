JM Jungle strikes in Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes for the Quinns at Goodwood

He loves speed tracks like Epsom, Goodwood and York and he's now 16/1 from 33s for the Nunthorpe at the latter track later this month on the Knavesmire.

It was a first go at Group level for the son of Bungle Inthejungle after he graduated from handicaps and then a Listed third at York last time.

Hart looked to have saved more for the final thrust after travelling well on the speed in the far-side group and that was the case as he won by a neck.

Tipped at 33/1 by our tipster Ben Linfoot in his 'Verdict' column , JM Jungle pulled out more on the far side when challenge by She's Quality inside the final furlong.

Sean Quinn said: “I was looking at the winners of this over the last ten years and Battaash took up almost half of them and then there was the likes of Highfield Princess so there were some really good horses winning it.

“Sometimes certain races in the sprint division can be winnable and this looked one. When the rain came yesterday it looked as though it might inconvenience some of them whereas this horse always shows up.

“I think he probably loves really fast ground. If you look at the Ebor Meeting last year it was really quick ground, but he is versatile as he has put up a career best there.

“That was easier watching (with Highfield Princess) as she never looked like getting beat. I was willing for the line to come in the last furlong, and it did, but he toughed it out as when the second came to him he went again.

“These horses are hard to come by. For him to turn up on a day like this is massive. We certainly didn’t feel he would run badly as he is a horse that always turns up and always gives his all.

“If you don’t put your hat in the ring you have no chance so we thought we would give it a go.

“I was hopeful he could make the jump up in grade. He looks better this year in terms of that he is much stronger.

“I was watching them in the parade ring beforehand and they were typical sprinters in that they were highly strung and got quite warm, wearing red hoods etc, but he was going around like an old pro and I thought you will run your race today however good you are.

““Jason said the race he would love to ride him in early in the season is the Nunthorpe because of how fast they go and how much he likes York.

“It looks the natural next step as he is a Group Two winner now so you want to be going up from there. We put him in the Abbaye this week and that is a similar race.

“If you get a good draw up against the rail, and you have seen how much speed he has got in that van early doors, then that would suit him.”

'I maybe went a bit mad!'

Hart said: “I thought the run at York last time felt like a really good run. I thought the ground would suit us more than a lot of the others in the race.

“The Australian filly the ground was always going to be a question mark while Big Mojo hadn’t run on this sort of ground. The ground brought the race together a bit more.

“I walked the track before racing and came to the conclusion that either rail was the place to be and not the middle. I was drawn one and kept it simple.

“He has good form at York and we will go back there for the Nunthorpe with a bit of luck.

“Time and time again they (John and Sean Quinn) prepare horses for the big festivals.

“I maybe went a bit mad after the line, but when you have got Highfield Princess and then you have not got her it is hard to find the next one. You have to enjoy these things as they don’t happen all the time.”