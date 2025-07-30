Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Qatar Goodwood Festival Day Four Friday August 1

Hannon can be King

After plenty of rain throughout racing at Goodwood on Thursday the ground is going to be hard work on Friday, tacky at best, you would think, despite the forecast looking dry for the final two days of the meeting.

That asks a new question of Opera Ballo in the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (1.55) and while he’s a hugely talented horse he races right on the edge and this sort of ground might not be to his liking.

I’m keen to take him on and while Richard Hannon just missed out on the Sussex Stakes he could gain some sort of compensation here for the same owner with KING OF CITIES looking an attractive bet at around 8/1.

The son of Dubawi should be right at home on the ground and while a speedy mile like this might ordinarily catch him out the conditions could make this the kind of test that he requires.

He’s made steady progress so far in his short six-race career, running well at Newmarket in the Feilden Stakes in April before he ran okay in the Prix du Jockey Club where he was a four-length ninth, but like his dam, Ajman Princess, he looks a bit of a slow burner who could take off now he’s in the second phase of his three-year-old career.

Last time in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket he hinted at a fruitful autumn, travelling well before he was short of room at a crucial time and then staying on for third.

Beaten four lengths by Opera Ballo in that race on fast ground, when in receipt of 3lb, it’s interesting Hannon is happy to take on that rival again and the balance could swing in his favour after Thursday’s rain.

Not only that but Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle and, while I don’t need to expand on that really, it’s worth noting he has a tremendous strike-rate when riding in the silks of Sheikh Obaid (seven wins from 19 at 37%).

The Verdict: Back KING OF CITIES in the 1.55 Goodwood