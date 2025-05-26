Jim Crowley delighted with Anmaat return to action

The pair fought out the finish to Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and having narrowly gone to the front inside the final furlong, the Shadwell Estates-owned seven-year-old was run down by his rallying rival.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the jockey said “I was delighted with his run. As Owen (Burrows) said earlier in the week, we thought he would come forward for the race.

“I didn’t expect him to arrive into the race travelling as well as he did. He hadn’t done that before so at his age I was absolutely delighted with how he ran.

"He obviously just got a little bit tired and was taking on a horse who was race fit, had a run under his belt and a rail to race against, and I’d be very confident taking the winner on again next time."