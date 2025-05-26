Jim Crowley delighted with Anmaat return to action

Jim Crowley would be confident of taking revenge on Los Angeles should he lock horns with Anmaat again in the future.
The pair fought out the finish to Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and having narrowly gone to the front inside the final furlong, the Shadwell Estates-owned seven-year-old was run down by his rallying rival.
Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the jockey said “I was delighted with his run. As Owen (Burrows) said earlier in the week, we thought he would come forward for the race.
“I didn’t expect him to arrive into the race travelling as well as he did. He hadn’t done that before so at his age I was absolutely delighted with how he ran.
"He obviously just got a little bit tired and was taking on a horse who was race fit, had a run under his belt and a rail to race against, and I’d be very confident taking the winner on again next time."
Crowley felt it was a case of Los Angeles finding more on Sunday rather than his horse feeling he’d done enough when going to the front.
“I just felt he blew up on me a little bit, there wasn’t really any hiding place on Sunday and the way he came into the race I just felt he got a bit tired. He’s never pulled himself up in front before and I just thought Los Angeles fought back and we were all very happy with the run. He should take a big step forward from that now."
Anmaat holds entries in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, and Crowley doesn’t feel it’s entirely out of the question that he runs in both.
“I remember riding Ulysses for Sir Michael Stoute and he did the Prince Of Wales’s, Eclipse, Juddmonte, King George, and he’s a very similar type of horse to him. It will be up to connections but wherever he goes, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with."
