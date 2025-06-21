Jersey Stakes report and replay: Noble Champion routs rivals

Champion reigns for Shoemark Noble Champion routed his rivals in the Jersey Stakes to provide the Ed Walker - Kieran Shoemark team with a second success of the week. The jockey's only worry came from the 25/1 chance outsider drifting left off the bridle but he was clear of his rivals and remained so, going on to score by three lengths. Spy Chief blazed a trail down for much of the contest and held on for second ahead of the market principals Commanche Brave and Remmooz.

Shoemark told ITV Racing: “I allowed him to drift because I knew we were clear and he was always going forward with lots of momentum. He’s a horse with lots of class and Ed Walker has always held him in high regard. The stiff seven furlongs here with a good pace to aim at has really suited him.” Simon Sadler, of winning owners TBT Racing, said: “I’ve had two runners at Royal Ascot and I’ve had a second and now a first so I’m absolutely over the moon. Ed always told me that Noble Champion was a great horse, but he has never quite done it. We were confident coming into today and just look at him. He looked good when winning at Lingfield last year. He had a little bit of setback before the Greenham so arguably we shouldn’t have run. “Then we pushed him up to a mile which didn’t work and then we went too far the other way and went to six furlongs. By a bit of attrition we worked out seven furlongs is where we want to be. Ed is amazing, he really is. I’ve got a good little team around me. I’m really pleased as these guys have put a lot of hard work in for me. The win was never really in doubt, he has won like a favourite not a 25/1 chance.”

Kieran Shoemark heads back to the winners' enclosure

Walker added: “He had a setback in January which messed up our prep for the Greenham. He needed that run, and we knew he would need it. We always thought he was a Guineas horse as we believed a lot in him. We then went the sensible route and went for a conditions race at Goodwood over a mile. There wasn’t much pace and he was a bit keen and he just got it all wrong. "We took him back to six furlongs as he had showed so much speed at home. We thought about supplementing him for the Commonwealth Cup as he has got so much speed, but that didn’t work so we went half-way with the trip and the trainer got it right. “He is as good a work horse that we have had. He is a very impressive horse that is very quick. He has got such a high cruising speed. He is just a smart horse. He has driven me mad. I’m probably guilty of wearing my heart on my sleeve as I tell my owners whether their horses are good, bad or ugly and I told Simon how much belief I had in this horse. "We were gutted when he got beat on his debut then he put it right at Lingfield and we put him away. There have just been excuses. I said to Simon if it didn’t work today I don’t know what is going wrong as everything was right. I think he probably can go a mile as long as he relaxes as it was not as if he was stopping there.” Golden moment for Bethune The Punting Pointers team signed off Ascot in style as their 14/1 selection Quai De Bethune edged a thrilling renewal of the Gold Gates Stakes. The 12/1 chance was completing a double on the day for Andrew Balding following Humidity's win in the Chesham and only hit the front in the final stride. Oisin Murphy needed all his strength in the saddle to drive his partner past 11/4 favourite Seraph Gabriel who looked set to justify the market confidence but was edged out by a nose. Best Secret (4/1) was a length away in third.

Murphy told ITV Racing: “The cameraman usually knows and he never came off Seraph Gabriel so I thought I'd lost! He had a bad draw and he didn’t really travel but they slowed down in the straight and I’m delighted for the horse. Thank you to all the owners and trainers who have supported me.” Joint-owner Gary Gillies added: “What a result! It doesn’t get any better than this – it's so special and it’s what you want as an owner. Someone tried to buy him last night and we were close [to accepting it], but what a feeling now! “If that offer was on Tuesday the chances are that I would have taken it – but after our loser yesterday [Regal Ulixes] this lad was my last chance of a Royal Ascot winner, and I didn’t want to wait another year!”

It was close but Quai De Bethune gets there