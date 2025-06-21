Menu icon
James Doyle is all smiles on Humidity
James Doyle is all smiles on Humidity

Chesham Stakes report and replay: Humidity strkes

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sat June 21, 2025 · 1h ago

Humidity (4/1) was a fitting winner of the Chesham Stakes, the opening race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

Bought by Wathnan Racing after making a winning debut at Newbury last month, Andrew Balding’s charge went to the front as the stalls opened and stayed there.

Eventual third Moments Of Joy (10/3) looked the main threat two furlongs out but having fought her off, the son of Ulusees then had the reserves to repel the late thrust of Thesecretadversary (12/1) by a length.

Charlie Appleby’s disappointing week continued with 5/4 favourite Treanmor weaking tamely inside the last quarter-of-a-mile.

The winner was cut to 20/1 from 33s by Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

Balding said: “At the beginning of the week we thought this horse might be our best chance as he had been training very well. He is just a lovely horse to have in the yard. The Newbury race he won has worked out well and he did that well.

“I’m delighted for Wathnan Racing as well. It is a special moment. Cheveley Park stand the stallion, and they have got lots of the family, so I’m thrilled for them as well. It is a happy result for everyone.

“This was always going to be his goal after Newbury. He is just a lovely horse. Watching his ears late on you would be hopeful that he would find a bit more if the other horse came to him. He has got a bright future.

“I don’t know what we do next. We will just see where he fits in as Wathnan have got a lot of nice horses. I’d hope he could be a 2000 Guineas horse next year. This is my first winner for Wathnan, who purchased three with us, so that is very good.”

Wathnan racing manager Richard Brown said: “A lot of people say this is our Olympics, and it is. It is just so hard yo have winners herr, but we have been lucky in a short period of time. You have got to make every winner like it is your first and last. We will celebrate it and really enjoy it. There is a huge amount of work that goes into this so when it happens it is mega. The whole team will get a big thrill out of this.

“I was impressed with him at Newbury, and he did it from the front again that day. The form looked like it would work out behind, but you are only ever guessing, but it sort of has. He just looked like a colt with a lot of potential.”

