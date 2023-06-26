David Ord takes a look at the six-day entries for the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate and a 33/1 chance catches his eye.

The Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate is always a keen betting heat. Saturday's renewal will be no different. A maximum field is assured and some big name stables represented. William Haggas is responsible for the top-weight Roberto Escobar, ante-post favourite Post Impressionist as well as Nathanael Greene. Michael Bell's recent Newmarket winner Adjuvant and Golden Rules, a winner on his first start for Deborah Faulkner, are both in form and prominent in the market along with Omniscient (Sir Mark Prescott), Law Of The Sea (Ian Williams) and All-Weather Marathon winner Rainbow Dreamer (Alan King). Then there's the Hugo Palmer pair of Zoffee and Rajinsky, second and fifth in the Chester Cup before the former finished sixth in the Ascot Stakes last week. But the one horse who looks to be sailing under-the-radar at the moment is 33/1 chance Vino Victrix.