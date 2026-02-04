Jango Baie swerves Denman Chase at Newbury and heads straight to Cheltenham Gold Cup

He was last seen finishing fourth behind The Jukebox Man, Banbridge and Gaelic Warrior in an epic finish to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Following the Dublin Racing Festival, the seven-year-old tops the betting for the March showpiece having won the Arkle at the meeting last season.

The going at the Berkshire venue softened further on Wednesday following overnight rain to 'soft, heavy in places' on the chase course and connections have opted to head straight to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

The trainer told the Racing Post: "Jango Baie will not run at Newbury. I'm not going to risk him. I spoke to Tony [Barney, owner] last night. It doesn't matter if it's going to be soft, heavy, or heavy, soft, it's going to be very hard work, and we know that.

"He's been very good fresh, and his first run this season at Ascot was very good. On any other ground he'd be there."

Couleurs gears up for Gold bid

One horse set to line up in the big race at Newbury is Haiti Couleurs, who swerved a potential crack at the Irish Gold Cup on account of travel difficulties.

His big-race jockey Sean Bowen said: "Obviously with the travel and everything, I think it was a sensible thing not to run Haiti in Ireland and obviously Newbury looks like it'll be real nice, decent ground. So it looks like it could be a nice prep on the way to the Gold Cup.

"Newbury over two miles and seven (furlongs) isn't going to be him at his best, but three mile, two around Cheltenham could see him at his best. He's a strong stayer, it's a stiff track and he's won around there so things are going to be a lot more in his favour on the day in March than they are going to be on Saturday.

"But it'll be nice to be back on board, it won't take it out of him like it might have done going to Leopardstown on that deep ground, so I'm looking forward to it."