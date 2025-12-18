Jango Baie owner dreaming of emotional victory in King George at Kempton

Last season's remarkable Arkle winner, trained by Nicky Henderson, took his form to new levels with a comeback win in Ascot's 1965 Chase and is set to face both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File in what promises to be a Boxing Day treat for all jumps fans.

Barney, representing owners Countrywide Park Homes Ltd, spoke emotionally on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast and tried to explain how much Jango Baie already means to him and his family.

Barney said: "It’s a phenomenon really, the way I bought it, and how I bought it, and the day I bought it on February 23 (the anniversary of the tragic death of Barney’s son, James), and how the horse has turned out. It’s quite unique.

“It was a mad one – I got up in the morning (the day of the sale) and I thought do you know what, I’m going to buy a horse. I only went to buy one and I ended up buying three of them. Incidentally, I think Jinko Blue is also an exceptional horse and he’ll be back in action shortly.

“But the next morning I woke up and phoned Tattersalls to tell them I didn’t want the horses, I explained I was intoxicated and not compos mentis. They said ‘well you’ve bought them and they’re in Mr Henderson’s yard'.

“We agreed that I’d have to take them, even after sending a solicitor’s letter to try and get out of that transaction! But the joy that those three horses have given me... I was offered in excess of a million pounds for Jango Baie, but there’s no figure that could buy him. The horse is priceless."

WATCH: Jango Baie beats Gidleigh Park in Ladbrokes 1965 Chase