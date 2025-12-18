Jango Baie owner dreaming of emotional victory in King George at Kempton

Jango Baie's owner Tony Barney can hardly wait to see his "priceless" pride-and-joy take on the best that Ireland has to offer in the King George VI Chase.
Last season's remarkable Arkle winner, trained by Nicky Henderson, took his form to new levels with a comeback win in Ascot's 1965 Chase and is set to face both Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File in what promises to be a Boxing Day treat for all jumps fans.
Barney, representing owners Countrywide Park Homes Ltd, spoke emotionally on Thursday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast and tried to explain how much Jango Baie already means to him and his family.
Barney said: "It’s a phenomenon really, the way I bought it, and how I bought it, and the day I bought it on February 23 (the anniversary of the tragic death of Barney’s son, James), and how the horse has turned out. It’s quite unique.
“It was a mad one – I got up in the morning (the day of the sale) and I thought do you know what, I’m going to buy a horse. I only went to buy one and I ended up buying three of them. Incidentally, I think Jinko Blue is also an exceptional horse and he’ll be back in action shortly.
“But the next morning I woke up and phoned Tattersalls to tell them I didn’t want the horses, I explained I was intoxicated and not compos mentis. They said ‘well you’ve bought them and they’re in Mr Henderson’s yard'.
“We agreed that I’d have to take them, even after sending a solicitor’s letter to try and get out of that transaction! But the joy that those three horses have given me... I was offered in excess of a million pounds for Jango Baie, but there’s no figure that could buy him. The horse is priceless."
WATCH: Jango Baie beats Gidleigh Park in Ladbrokes 1965 Chase
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Reflecting on last season's dramatic win under Nico De Boinville in the My Pension Expert Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, when under the pump a long way out and still looking unlikely to be placed approaching the final fence, he said: “The Arkle race was quite extraordinary, to see the horse, who I thought was probably beaten, the way he finished up the hill was a miracle from my point of view because I had my head in my hands
"I thought we were finished and then all of a sudden things changed within seconds.
“Every time I talk about it my emotions run high as I genuinely believe it’s my son looking down on me and I believe we’re very blessed. In that horse, my son lives on and if we have the blessing to win the King George that’ll be quite an incredible story and quite an incredible journey.
“The horse is, for me, very special, very close to all of our hearts here at my house, and we are delighted that we’re in the King George. And I do believe we’re the horse to beat. He has improved every time he runs, I think it was a bit early when we took him to Aintree after the Arkle, I think only three weeks on from the race and he was lame. We had an injury but the horse has come back, it’s really amazing.
“Willie Mullins is there and he’s got some of the very best but as long as they all get round and we have a good day, that’s what counts."
The six-year-old Jango Baie is currently third-favourite for the King George with Sky Bet and Paddy Power, who make him a 3/1 chance behind joint market leaders Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File at 5/2 each of two.
